The Taichung City Government would apply for a preliminary inspection next month of the Tai-chung MRT Green Line, Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) said yesterday, adding that the line would become operational by the end of this year.
Lu made the announcement during a tour of Beitun Depot, which is east of Beitun Main Station, the terminal station of the Green Line, accompanied by Taichung Transportation Bureau Director-General Yeh Chao-fu (葉昭甫) and Taichung Mass Rapid Transit Corp chairman Lin Chih-ying (林志盈).
The 16.7km line runs from Beitun District (北屯) to the Taichung High Speed Station in Wurih District (烏日).
Photo: Chang Ching-ya, Taipei Times
Planning for the system began during the administration of former Taichung mayor Jason Hu (胡志強), Lu said, adding that she also helped by petitioning to raise funds for the project.
Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), who was Taichung mayor from 2014 to 2018, oversaw the project as well, Lu said.
Service would be launched by the end of this year, after the system passes a final inspection by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, she said.
Ticket prices for the Taichung MRT Line would start at NT$20, with an extra NT$5 to be added for every 2km traveled, she said.
A feasibility study on the Green Line’s two planned extension lines — from Beitun to Dakeng Scenic Area (大坑風景區) in the north and from Taichung High Speed Rail Station to Changhua County in the south — was reviewed and approved by the ministry on Wednesday last week, Lu said.
The city government would revise the report based on instructions from the ministry, and the ministry would review the revised report again and send it to the Executive Yuan for a final approval, she said.
“We are confident that we will secure approval by the end of this year,” she added.
The city government is planning a ceremony to celebrate the launch of the Green Line, and would invite former presidents, mayors and transportation ministers who supervised the project, she said.
The Taichung Transportation Bureau is also preparing for the launch of the MRT service, Yeh said.
It is stipulating the regulations governing the management of the MRT system, rearranging public bus routes, installing docking stations for the city’s iBike public bicycle-sharing system, as well as bus stops and taxi stops, near the MRT stations, he said.
Lin said that the metro company took over the operation of 18 stations along the MRT Line on Feb. 3, adding that it completed a reliability test of the system on June 12.
A Taipei veterinarian is urging pet owners to avoid using insecticides around their homes, as their ingredients can be toxic to pets. Commercial-grade insecticides contain pyrethroids — organic compounds similar to natural pyrethrins, pesticides produced by flowers such as chrysanthemums — in quantities that are harmless to humans, but potentially fatal to cats and dogs, Asian Veterinary Specialist Referral Center veterinarian Chua Man-ling (蔡曼琳) said. Even in small quantities, pyrethroids are hazardous to cats, as they lack the metabolic enzymes needed to process them, Chua said. Cockroach sprays and ant traps are especially dangerous to pets as they contain boric acid, she
DOING ENOUGH? The HPA budgets NT$1.3 billion to prevent the health hazards of tobacco, but has no separate budget to fight teen drinking, a doctor said The government should step up alcohol education and prevention efforts, and allocate more of the budget to it, doctors said on Friday, citing the high consumption of alcohol among Taiwanese adolescents. One out of four 12-to-17-year-olds has consumed alcohol, said Yen Tsung-hai (顏宗海), director of Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital’s Department of Clinical Toxicology. The Health Promotion Administration (HPA) budgets NT$1.3 billion (US$43.9 million) annually to prevent the health hazards of tobacco, but it has not allocated a separate budget for preventing teenage drinking or excessive alcohol use, Yen said. “There is no so-called ‘safe drinking level’ for minors,” because any amount consumed
DREAMING OF TRAVEL: About 7,000 people applied for the experience, with about 60 chosen for the first flight yesterday, which includes boarding an airplane Starved of the travel experience during COVID-19? Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) has the solution — a fake itinerary where you check in, go through passport control and security, and even board the aircraft. You just never leave. The airport yesterday began offering travelers the chance to do just that, with about 60 people eager to get going, albeit to nowhere. About 7,000 people applied to take part, with the winners chosen by random. More fake flight experiences are to take place in the coming weeks. “I really want to leave the country, but because of the pandemic, lots of flights cannot fly,”
The Fancy Frontier manga and anime expo held in Taipei over the weekend has sparked controversy, after a participant allegedly contravened the Act on Offenses Against Sexual Morality (妨害風化罪) by publicly exposing her private parts during a photo shoot. The two-day event opened at the Expo Dome at the Taipei Expo Park on Saturday, attracting numerous comic and anime creators, cosplayers, photographers and fans. Allegedly, a female cosplayer who was not wearing any underwear lifted up her skirt and revealed her private parts at an outdoor photography area near the venue. Event organizers said yesterday that to prevent indecent exposure, they have since