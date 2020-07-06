A former top disease control official has urged the government to issue emergency use authorizations (EUAs) to speed up the development of COVID-19 vaccine candidates, saying that plans to hold clinical trials before the end of the year are “simply too slow.”
Taiwan needs to take steps to accelerate the domestic development of a vaccine, because it might not have immediate access when one is discovered abroad, given the intensity of global demand, said Su Ih-jen (蘇益仁), former Centers for Disease Control director.
More than 100 COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in development worldwide, 18 of which have entered human trials as of July 2, according to the WHO.
The US, Europe and China are making the fastest progress and have said a vaccine could reach the market by the end of the year.
In Taiwan, only two firms have submitted applications for clinical trials, while a third is expected to do so this month, the Central Epidemic Command Center said.
The National Health Research Institutes (NHRI) said that it hopes to have a vaccine candidate enter clinical trials by late this year.
Su said that Taiwan should follow the US and European countries and expedite vaccine development by issuing emergency authorizations, which shorten the regulatory approval process or allow human trials to proceeds while an application is under review.
Governments in the US and Europe are working as partners in developing a vaccine, rather than solely as regulators, and have been responding quickly to developers’ issues, Su added.
NHRI president Liang Kung-yee (梁賡義) said that the institute is in talks with the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration.
They are discussing vaccine authorization guidelines, based on those in the US, which would allow the NHRI to carry out certain regulatory, testing and production procedures concurrently, Liang said.
Under the plan, phase I clinical trials, which involve testing a drug on a small number of healthy volunteers, could be held simultaneously with toxicity testing as early as this month, Liang said.
Phase II testing — for efficacy and side effects — and mass production could also start at the same time, before the end of the year, while phase III testing, which involves larger-scale efficacy tests, could be completed by next April or May, Liang said.
In related news, CECC spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) yesterday said that the Filipino woman who tested positive for COVID-19 in Hong Kong after transiting through Taiwan on Friday was probably infected in the Philippines, not in Taiwan.
The woman flew from Manila to Taiwan, then transferred to a flight to Hong Kong, where on Saturday she was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, Chuang said.
It is “absolutely impossible” for the passenger to have contracted the virus in Taiwan, as she had only spent a few hours at the airport, Chuang said, adding that it is impossible to test positive for COVID-19 hours after exposure to the virus.
Given that she tested positive a day after her arrival in Hong Kong, she was probably infected in the Philippines, he said.
The CECC would wait for Hong Kong to provide relevant information about the passenger, and assess the scope of her interactions with Taiwanese, before deciding how many people should be added to the center’s watch list, he said.
Additional reporting by Lin Hui-chin
A Taipei veterinarian is urging pet owners to avoid using insecticides around their homes, as their ingredients can be toxic to pets. Commercial-grade insecticides contain pyrethroids — organic compounds similar to natural pyrethrins, pesticides produced by flowers such as chrysanthemums — in quantities that are harmless to humans, but potentially fatal to cats and dogs, Asian Veterinary Specialist Referral Center veterinarian Chua Man-ling (蔡曼琳) said. Even in small quantities, pyrethroids are hazardous to cats, as they lack the metabolic enzymes needed to process them, Chua said. Cockroach sprays and ant traps are especially dangerous to pets as they contain boric acid, she
DOING ENOUGH? The HPA budgets NT$1.3 billion to prevent the health hazards of tobacco, but has no separate budget to fight teen drinking, a doctor said The government should step up alcohol education and prevention efforts, and allocate more of the budget to it, doctors said on Friday, citing the high consumption of alcohol among Taiwanese adolescents. One out of four 12-to-17-year-olds has consumed alcohol, said Yen Tsung-hai (顏宗海), director of Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital’s Department of Clinical Toxicology. The Health Promotion Administration (HPA) budgets NT$1.3 billion (US$43.9 million) annually to prevent the health hazards of tobacco, but it has not allocated a separate budget for preventing teenage drinking or excessive alcohol use, Yen said. “There is no so-called ‘safe drinking level’ for minors,” because any amount consumed
DREAMING OF TRAVEL: About 7,000 people applied for the experience, with about 60 chosen for the first flight yesterday, which includes boarding an airplane Starved of the travel experience during COVID-19? Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) has the solution — a fake itinerary where you check in, go through passport control and security, and even board the aircraft. You just never leave. The airport yesterday began offering travelers the chance to do just that, with about 60 people eager to get going, albeit to nowhere. About 7,000 people applied to take part, with the winners chosen by random. More fake flight experiences are to take place in the coming weeks. “I really want to leave the country, but because of the pandemic, lots of flights cannot fly,”
A DEPRIVATION? The Taiwan Higher Education Union said the program, which drew much student criticism, undermined students' right to an education The Taiwan Higher Education Union on Monday accused Ming Chuan University (MCU) of sacrificing its students’ right to education by altering the English-language instruction for first-year students. The university, which has long emphasized the value that it places on English-language education, in the 2019-2020 academic year changed its English program for first-year students to a combination of self-learning through online videos and weekly lab sessions, during which students would take online tests, the union said. The change has deprived more than 3,000 students of in-person instruction and of interaction with their teachers, the union added. The online program drew much criticism from students