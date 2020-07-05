Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) on Friday adjourned a contentious discussion among legislative caucuses over a bill for citizen participation in criminal court procedures, although the talks are to resume tomorrow.
At the time of adjournment, only 35 of 113 articles for the proposed lay judge system — which would place six lay judges alongside a panel of three official judges — were addressed, and only two were agreed upon.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) and New Power Party (NPP) caucus whip Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said the bill, which would significantly affect the judicial process, should not be rushed during an extraordinary legislative session.
Screen grab from the Legislative Yuan Parliamentary TV Web site
However, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus said that “the time for reform has come,” and urged those involved to review the proposal item by item.
The meeting was rife with disagreements on terminology and the contents of the bill, as well as on the name of the proposed act.
Although the Judicial Yuan, which proposed the bill, has called it the “citizen participation in criminal trial procedures act,” the DPP caucus proposed naming it the “national judge act,” removing words, such as “participation,” that it says might not fit the final language of the bill.
The KMT caucus said the word “judge” should not be used in the name, as it might blur the distinction between judges and lay judges.
It also said that the Judicial Yuan-proposed name should replace “citizen” with “national.”
The KMT, DPP and NPP caucuses agreed that 18-year-olds should be eligible to serve as lay judges, while the Judicial Yuan said that as many people at that age are still in school, there would be a higher percentage of them who would refuse to serve.
The Judicial Yuan also said that 18-year-olds might not be able to handle the psychological pressure of being a lay judge, and instead proposed 23 as the minimum age to be considered eligible.
The Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) said that a lay judge system and a jury system should be implemented simultaneously, with the lay judge system handling criminal cases with potential prison sentences of seven or more years, and the jury system addressing matters involving corruption, insurrection or obstruction of official duty.
Judicial Yuan Secretary-General Lin Hui-huang (林輝煌) said that the TPP proposal was impractical and would require lay judges to learn two judicial systems.
Using sentences as the basis for which system would handle a case lacks a legal basis, he added.
DPP caucus Secretary-General Chung Chia-pin (鍾佳濱) yesterday said that judicial reform has been delayed since 2012, and the DPP hopes to complete it during this extraordinary session.
The proposed lay judge system should be considered a priority, as limited resources cannot sustain the introduction of a lay judges and jury trial system simultaneously, he said.
Additional reporting by Lee Hsin-fang
A Taipei veterinarian is urging pet owners to avoid using insecticides around their homes, as their ingredients can be toxic to pets. Commercial-grade insecticides contain pyrethroids — organic compounds similar to natural pyrethrins, pesticides produced by flowers such as chrysanthemums — in quantities that are harmless to humans, but potentially fatal to cats and dogs, Asian Veterinary Specialist Referral Center veterinarian Chua Man-ling (蔡曼琳) said. Even in small quantities, pyrethroids are hazardous to cats, as they lack the metabolic enzymes needed to process them, Chua said. Cockroach sprays and ant traps are especially dangerous to pets as they contain boric acid, she
People should avoid eating too many zongzi (粽子, glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo leaves), as consuming several in one meal could cause indigestion, bloating, gastric acid reflux, heartburn and other stomach ailments, a doctor said on Saturday. Zongzi is a traditional delicacy for the Dragon Boat Festival, which was on Thursday. Citing a recent case as an example, Cathay General Hospital gastroenterology department head Chu Yu-ming (朱淯銘) said that a 58-year-old taxi driver surnamed Hsiao (蕭) ate meals at irregular hours due to his work and has been taking diabetes medicine for three years. Hsiao recently bought a bag of zongzi and ate
DREAMING OF TRAVEL: About 7,000 people applied for the experience, with about 60 chosen for the first flight yesterday, which includes boarding an airplane Starved of the travel experience during COVID-19? Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) has the solution — a fake itinerary where you check in, go through passport control and security, and even board the aircraft. You just never leave. The airport yesterday began offering travelers the chance to do just that, with about 60 people eager to get going, albeit to nowhere. About 7,000 people applied to take part, with the winners chosen by random. More fake flight experiences are to take place in the coming weeks. “I really want to leave the country, but because of the pandemic, lots of flights cannot fly,”
A DEPRIVATION? The Taiwan Higher Education Union said the program, which drew much student criticism, undermined students' right to an education The Taiwan Higher Education Union on Monday accused Ming Chuan University (MCU) of sacrificing its students’ right to education by altering the English-language instruction for first-year students. The university, which has long emphasized the value that it places on English-language education, in the 2019-2020 academic year changed its English program for first-year students to a combination of self-learning through online videos and weekly lab sessions, during which students would take online tests, the union said. The change has deprived more than 3,000 students of in-person instruction and of interaction with their teachers, the union added. The online program drew much criticism from students