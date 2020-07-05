New Taipei City inmate probed over drugs in food

By Chien Li-chung and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Police in New Taipei City are reconsidering charging an inmate at the Taipei Detention Center after he was brought food containing narcotics during visiting hours early last month.

Police said that they became suspicious when an inmate surnamed Kao (高) began acting strangely after eating food brought to him by his wife during visiting hours on June 4 and he was sent to a doctor, adding that an inmate who Kao shared the food with also exhibited strange behavior.

A lab analysis showed that the food contained the drug flunitrazepam (Rohypnol), police said, adding that the case was forwarded to the Tucheng Police Precinct for further investigation.

Kao’s wife is not being investigated, as Kao took responsibility, they said, adding that the food analysis showed that the narcotic was likely added in a liquid or powder form before the food was fried, and had been concealed well enough to avoid detection by the guards.

Kao, who has faced multiple drug charges and is serving time for using heroin, told police that he put the drug in the food, leftovers from his home refrigerator, prior to being jailed the previous day.

That was not the first time that the detention center found narcotics concealed in food brought to inmates, police said, adding that a visitor surnamed Chu (朱) in 2014 hid 2g of heroin in food that he brought for a friend detained at the center.

A guard found the heroin and Chu was later arrested, police added.