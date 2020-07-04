Four hurt in landing drill

Staff writer, with CNA





Two military officers and one soldier are in critical condition, while a female sergeant is recovering at Kaohsiung Armed Forces General Hospital’s Zuoying branch, after their boat capsized in waters off Kaohsiung during a navy landing drill yesterday morning.

A dinghy with seven Republic of China Marine Corps 99th Brigade personnel aboard overturned in rough waves a few hundred meters off Zuoying’s Taoziyuan (桃子園) beach at about 9am, a Marine Corps spokesman said.

All seven fell into the water.

Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa speaks to reporters at Kaohsiung Armed Forces General Hospital’s Zuoying branch yesterday. Photo: CNA

Four were rushed to the hospital, while the other three were not hurt and returned to their barracks, Major General Lin Chuan-sheng (林傳盛) told reporters outside the hospital.

The three people in critical condition were hospitalized with drowning-related conditions, the hospital said.

Two of the three — a 36-year-old sergeant and a 26-year-old soldier — were undergoing emergency treatment, while the third, a 34-year-old sergeant, showed signs of stabilizing after being given extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, it said.

Initial indications are that the accident was due to sudden winds and changes in the waves, Lin said, but added that the actual cause would not be known until Navy Command Headquarters and Marine Corps Command have completed their investigation.

The drill, which was being held to prepare for the annual Han Kuang military exercises that are to take place from July 13 to 17, was not suspended because of the accident, Lin added.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said she hoped those injured would be “safe and sound.”