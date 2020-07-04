Taiwan’s largest online bookstore, Books.com.tw, on Wednesday announced its top 10 best-seller list for the first half of the year, and analyzed popular topics and genres among readers.
The bookstore said that the COVID-19 pandemic greatly increased the demand for reading, as more people stayed home, and children’s books, books on financial management and manga topped sales charts.
Books.com.tw attributed the growth in sales of children’s books to parents trying to keep their children occupied while cooped up at home, and financial management sales rose as global finances have gone for a roller-coaster ride during the pandemic, it said.
Photo courtesy of books.com.tw via CNA
Manga, particularly the series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (鬼滅之刃), have seen increased sales throughout the pandemic, the bookstore said.
At the top of the best-seller list, under the self-help genre, is The World’s a Drag, But You Shouldn’t Be (這世界很煩，但你要很可愛), which the bookstore said showed that readers required a motivational boost to weather the dullness of staying at home.
Second on the list is Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (原子習慣) by James Clear, followed by books for the new Test of English for International Communication, it said.
Fourth on the list is a book about an Internet-streamed reality TV show, followed by a book on astrological signs by astrologist Jesse Tang (唐綺陽).
From Nos. 6 to 10, in descending order, are Me, and Everything Not Me, (我與我之外) written by Japan’s top male host Roland; How I made NT$4 Million With ETFs in Five Years After Graduation (我畢業五年用ETF賺到400萬); The Mamba Mentality: How I Play (曼巴精神), written by the late Kobe Bryant; The Old Days (後來的你，好嗎); and Learn FQ with ZRBros — Be Your Own ATM (跟著柴鼠學FQ做自己的提款機).
People under the age of 30 were the largest group buying the top four best-selling books, indicating a spike in young book buyers, Books.com.tw said.
It also shows that younger people are anxious during the pandemic and are seeking a distraction by learning how to invest, learning languages or reading motivational books, it said.
A Taipei veterinarian is urging pet owners to avoid using insecticides around their homes, as their ingredients can be toxic to pets. Commercial-grade insecticides contain pyrethroids — organic compounds similar to natural pyrethrins, pesticides produced by flowers such as chrysanthemums — in quantities that are harmless to humans, but potentially fatal to cats and dogs, Asian Veterinary Specialist Referral Center veterinarian Chua Man-ling (蔡曼琳) said. Even in small quantities, pyrethroids are hazardous to cats, as they lack the metabolic enzymes needed to process them, Chua said. Cockroach sprays and ant traps are especially dangerous to pets as they contain boric acid, she
People should avoid eating too many zongzi (粽子, glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo leaves), as consuming several in one meal could cause indigestion, bloating, gastric acid reflux, heartburn and other stomach ailments, a doctor said on Saturday. Zongzi is a traditional delicacy for the Dragon Boat Festival, which was on Thursday. Citing a recent case as an example, Cathay General Hospital gastroenterology department head Chu Yu-ming (朱淯銘) said that a 58-year-old taxi driver surnamed Hsiao (蕭) ate meals at irregular hours due to his work and has been taking diabetes medicine for three years. Hsiao recently bought a bag of zongzi and ate
While stereotypically considered a household pest that simply will not die, Hung Ting-yang’s (洪鼎揚) experience with Archimandrita tesselata, commonly called the peppered roach, might change a person’s mind. The peppered roach originates in South America, is omnivorous and, as it is capable of growing to 7cm to 9cm long, is a giant compared with other roaches, which have an average length of about 4cm. The peppered roach goes through six separate chrysalis stages and takes nine months to reach full maturity. Mature roaches have wings, but cannot fly and can only glide. They have an average lifespan of three years. As his
The EU’s list of safe nations to which it would reopen borders next week does not include Taiwan, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said the list has not been finalized and some EU countries have highlighted the importance of “reciprocity.” The provisional list comprises Algeria, Andorra, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, San Marino, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and the Vatican, the New York Times reported on Friday. The EU said it would add China, considered one of the “acceptable countries,” if it also opens its borders to EU travelers, the newspaper reported. Backed by