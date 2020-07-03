The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced one new confirmed case of COVID-19, a man in his 50s who returned from Mexico the previous day, while identifying 23 people who have had close contact with the person.
The man said he had been working in Mexico since early February, and between June 17 and Monday last week, he had migraine, coughing, weakness in the limbs and a fever, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞) told a news briefing in Taipei.
While the man had visited local medical facilities in Mexico, he had not been tested for COVID-19, Lo said.
Photo: Central Epidemic Command Center via CNA
The man said that he had felt better after seeking treatment, Lo added.
When the man arrived in Taiwan, he told immigration officials that he had been unwell over the past 14 days, Lo said.
He was placed in isolation after having samples taken, Lo said.
He had contact with 23 people, 11 of whom have been placed in home isolation, Lo said.
The 11 are a colleague of the patient and 10 passengers on the same flight, Lo said, adding that one other passenger had left the country and did not enter Taiwan.
The 11 crewmembers had adopted proper protective measures onboard and only need practice self-health management, he added.
As of yesterday, the nation had 448 confirmed cases, with seven deaths. They include 357 imported cases, 55 local infections and 36 cases reported from the navy’s supply ship Panshih (磐石), with only 10 remaining in quarantine, CECC data showed.
The CECC yesterday also amended a regulation requiring foreign visitors to present a medical report that says they are Sars-CoV-2 negative.
Since Monday, foreigners can apply to visit Taiwan for reasons other than tourism and regular social visits, but have to undergo 14 days of home quarantine when they arrive.
The amendment requires foreign visitors to present their medical certificates within “three working days” — instead of just “three days” — of their boarding time, Lo said.
The CECC understands that medical systems in different countries operate differently and people might have difficulty obtaining their reports before boarding, he said.
The change should prevent problems such as people unable to receive their report due to weekends or holidays, he said.
In other news, the three-day College Advanced Subjects Test is to be held from today to Sunday, with a new low of 43,753 students nationwide expected to take the exam.
Test-takers should wear masks throughout the exam, the College Entrance Examination Center said, adding that those who refuse to do so after being warned might be given zero points in their tests.
Students who are in home isolation or quarantine would take the exam from July 20 to July 22, it added.
Additional reporting by Rachel Lin
