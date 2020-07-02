Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the afternoon in the next two days might cause damage in affected areas, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday, urging people to stay vigilant.
With the weakening of a Pacific high-pressure system and with a frontal system in the north moving south, the nation would come under the influence of southwest and south winds today, the bureau said.
People in the nation’s southeastern region, as well as in central and southern Taiwan, are likely to experience regional showers or thundershowers, it said.
Photo: CNA
Chances of afternoon thundershowers are high nationwide, and people in some regions are likely to experience heavy or extremely heavy rainfall, the bureau said.
The weather is expected to be muggy nationwide today, with high temperatures in Taipei and New Taipei City, the East Rift Valley between Hualien and Taitung County, and the mountainous areas in central and southern regions exceeding 33°C, the bureau said.
Visibility in Lienchiang County (Matsu) might be low due to fog, it said, adding that people should keep track of changes in flight and shipping services.
Cloudy to sunny skies are forecast nationwide from tomorrow to Monday next week as the Pacific high-pressure system is to strengthen again, the bureau said.
Temporary showers are forecast in the central and southern regions in the early mornings, whereas afternoon thundershowers are likely to happen in the northern and northeastern regions as well as mountainous areas nationwide, it said.
Former bureau weather forecast center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) cited the results of simulations conducted by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, saying that people should beware of the occurrence of severe weather from yesterday until tomorrow, including lightning, strong winds and short-duration intense rainfall.
