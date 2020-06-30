The Legislative Yuan has established friendship associations with lawmakers in Latin America and Africa as part of the nation’s efforts to bolster ties with diplomatic allies and nations friendly to Taiwan.
The two associations have been set up to promote deeper exchanges between Taiwanese lawmakers and their counterparts Latin America and Africa, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chiu Chih-wei (邱志偉), who spearheaded the initiative, said at the inaugural meeting in Taipei yesterday.
A cross-party effort, the Taiwan-Central and South American and Caribbean Countries Parliamentary Friendship Association has 30 Taiwanese legislative members, while the Taiwan-African Countries Parliamentary Friendship Association has 46, Chiu said, adding that the goal is to have more than half of the Legislative Yuan join both groups.
Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times
Despite the distance that separates Taiwan from allies and friends in Latin America and Africa, the bond between Taiwan and those nations is strong, as they share the same values, such as democracy, freedom and hospitality, he said.
The inauguration is only the beginning, as plenty of work still needs to be done, he added.
A time frame for responsibilities would be drawn up to enhance bilateral relations between Taiwan and each of these nations in a practical manner, he said.
“We value every nation,” Chiu said.
Lauding the founding of the associations, Nicaraguan Ambassador William Manuel Tapia Aleman, who is the dean of the foreign diplomatic corps in Taiwan, said he believed the associations would benefit Taiwan’s foreign relations.
Taiwan has made major contributions in the international arena amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Tapia said, citing Taiwan’s provision of disease prevention aid to Nicaragua, the first nation in the world to do so.
Taiwan has done a “wonderful job” in providing disease prevention assistance, he said, adding that ambassadors and representatives from other nations probably share the sentiment.
The establishment of the associations is a starting point for a new round of international networking, he said, adding that he hoped Taiwanese missions can visit more regions and nations after the pandemic is over.
Except for Honduras, all the ambassadors of Taiwan’s allies in Central and South America attended the inauguration: Tapia, Saint Kitts and Nevis Ambassador Jasmine Elise Huggins, Paraguayan Ambassador Marcial Bobadilla Guillen, Haitian Ambassador Rachel Coupaud, Belizean Ambassador Diane C. Haylock, Saint Lucia Ambassador Edwin Laurent, Guatemalan Ambassador Willy Alberto Gomez Tirado, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador Andrea Clare Bowman.
Attendees from Africa were Lindiwe Kunene, an official from the Embassy of the Kingdom of Eswatini, as well as South African Representative to Taiwan Robert Seraki Matsebe.
DPP legislators Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) and Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) were also present, while Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Miguel Tsao (曹立傑) delivered an address.
People should avoid eating too many zongzi (粽子, glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo leaves), as consuming several in one meal could cause indigestion, bloating, gastric acid reflux, heartburn and other stomach ailments, a doctor said on Saturday. Zongzi is a traditional delicacy for the Dragon Boat Festival, which was on Thursday. Citing a recent case as an example, Cathay General Hospital gastroenterology department head Chu Yu-ming (朱淯銘) said that a 58-year-old taxi driver surnamed Hsiao (蕭) ate meals at irregular hours due to his work and has been taking diabetes medicine for three years. Hsiao recently bought a bag of zongzi and ate
The EU’s list of safe nations to which it would reopen borders next week does not include Taiwan, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said the list has not been finalized and some EU countries have highlighted the importance of “reciprocity.” The provisional list comprises Algeria, Andorra, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, San Marino, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and the Vatican, the New York Times reported on Friday. The EU said it would add China, considered one of the “acceptable countries,” if it also opens its borders to EU travelers, the newspaper reported. Backed by
COUNTERFORCE: The high frequency of US deployment in the region is to prevent China from sneaking missiles into the Philippine Sea to target the US, an academic said Three US Air Force reconnaissance aircraft — one P-8A Poseidon, one RC-135 and one C-17A Globemaster III — were yesterday observed heading toward the South China Sea and the Bashi Channel, after five US military planes had been sighted in the area a day earlier. According to the Beijing-based South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative (SCSPI), the P-8A Poseidon was performing anti-submarine patrols between the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) and the Bashi Channel. The US Air Force had deployed two P-8A Poseidons, one P-3C Orion, one RC-135 and one KC-135 Stratotanker refueling craft over the Bashi Channel area on
KAOHSIUNG HOMICIDE: Police appealed for help, asking people to check on older family members, as the victim was killed and dismembered about three days ago The dismembered remains found in two duffel bags along Kaohsiung’s Love River (愛河) this week were yesterday identified as belonging to an elderly man, police said Two sanitation workers from the Kaohsiung Environmental Protection Bureau found one bag floating in the water while cleaning the river banks on Monday, police said. They took it to a nearby garbage depot, and then found a similar black duffel bag on the river the next day. After seeing traces of blood leaking from the second bag, one worker opened it and found decomposing human remains. A forensic examination found that the victim was a man, aged