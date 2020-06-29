The Caota Sand Dunes (草漯沙丘) in Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音) is a site that “everyone must visit once in their lifetime,” Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) has said.
Cheng’s administration this year spent NT$37 million (US$1.25 million) on a footpath along the coast for visitors to the dunes, which have been listed as the city’s first geological park, and the third in the nation.
The Caota dunes are up to 15m tall and extend 8.1km along the coast in a northeast-southwest direction.
Photo: Cheng Shu-ting, Taipei Times
Environmental conservation group the Taiwan Environmental Information Association has listed the dunes as one of nine coastal sites nationwide that warrant preservation.
After a blogger read about the association’s listing of the dunes and wrote about it earlier this year, visitors flocked to the site to take photographs.
The first section of the footpath opened on June 16 near Chaoyin N Road, the city said, adding that it hopes to complete work on the second section — near Jhongsiao Road — by the end of the year.
Speaking at the opening ceremony for the footpath on Tuesday, Cheng said Taoyuan had applied for recognition of the site as a geological park in 2018, and that the application was approved this month.
The only other geological parks in the nation are in Matsu and Yunlin County’s Gukeng Township (古坑).
Recognition as a geological park would help conserve a 284 hectare section of Taoyuan’s coastline between Guanyin and Dayuan (大園) districts, Cheng said.
The area would be split into three sections from a conservation management perspective, comprising a core area with fully formed dunes, a restoration section and a regular section, he said.
The core section would be accessible only for research and environmental education, to preserve its form, while the regular section would be open to the public and be accessible for recreation purposes, he said.
COUNTERFORCE: The high frequency of US deployment in the region is to prevent China from sneaking missiles into the Philippine Sea to target the US, an academic said Three US Air Force reconnaissance aircraft — one P-8A Poseidon, one RC-135 and one C-17A Globemaster III — were yesterday observed heading toward the South China Sea and the Bashi Channel, after five US military planes had been sighted in the area a day earlier. According to the Beijing-based South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative (SCSPI), the P-8A Poseidon was performing anti-submarine patrols between the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) and the Bashi Channel. The US Air Force had deployed two P-8A Poseidons, one P-3C Orion, one RC-135 and one KC-135 Stratotanker refueling craft over the Bashi Channel area on
The EU’s list of safe nations to which it would reopen borders next week does not include Taiwan, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said the list has not been finalized and some EU countries have highlighted the importance of “reciprocity.” The provisional list comprises Algeria, Andorra, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, San Marino, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and the Vatican, the New York Times reported on Friday. The EU said it would add China, considered one of the “acceptable countries,” if it also opens its borders to EU travelers, the newspaper reported. Backed by
KAOHSIUNG HOMICIDE: Police appealed for help, asking people to check on older family members, as the victim was killed and dismembered about three days ago The dismembered remains found in two duffel bags along Kaohsiung’s Love River (愛河) this week were yesterday identified as belonging to an elderly man, police said Two sanitation workers from the Kaohsiung Environmental Protection Bureau found one bag floating in the water while cleaning the river banks on Monday, police said. They took it to a nearby garbage depot, and then found a similar black duffel bag on the river the next day. After seeing traces of blood leaking from the second bag, one worker opened it and found decomposing human remains. A forensic examination found that the victim was a man, aged
Declassified files of the Taiwan Garrison Command from more than three decades ago showed that known members of the Bamboo Union gang held important positions in ministries, as well as the military, police and intelligence services, the Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported yesterday. “From the early 1960s on, the KMT government knew about and implicitly permitted members of Bamboo Union and other organized crime gangs to take up jobs in Taiwan’s law-enforcement agencies and secret services, including Taiwan’s top intelligence agency, the National Security Bureau [NSB], all branches of the armed forces and the Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau [MJIB],”