The Ministry of Education yesterday said it would launch a project to ensure that each classroom in the nation’s public elementary, junior-high and high schools are equipped with air-conditioners by 2025.
The project would first upgrade the electrical systems of some of the older schools before air-conditioners are installed to ensure better energy efficiency, the ministry said, adding that air-conditioners would be installed in more than 100,000 classrooms nationwide.
Several teachers’ and parents’ groups have over the past few years been calling for air-conditioners in classrooms amid record-high temperatures nationwide, the ministry said.
The number of days that temperatures have exceeded 35°C in Taipei has increased from 39 to 56 per year over the past decade, it said, citing Central Weather Bureau data.
The nation has 10,708 public schools below university level that are more than 20 years old and the ministry would improve their electrical systems in the first phase of the project, which is to run from next year to 2023, it said.
An estimated 53,981 regular classrooms and 35,610 vocational training classrooms are expected to benefit from the upgrades, it added.
In the second phase, which is to run from 2023 to 2025, the ministry would ensure that each classroom in the nation’s public schools below university level has air-conditioning, it said.
The nation has more than 138,000 classrooms at public elementary and secondary schools — about 19,000 classrooms at high schools and vocational high schools, and about 119,000 at elementary and junior-high schools — but about 100,000 classrooms lack air-conditioning, the ministry said.
The project would cost NT$35.6 billion (US$1.2 billion), most of which would be provided by the central government to prevent the rural-urban gap in campus resources widening due to the different financial capabilities of local governments, it said.
For the first phase, the ministry would apply for a public construction fund of NT$23.05 billion from the central government, while local governments would need to raise a total of NT$2.55 billion, it said.
The second phase would require NT$10 billion, which would be included as an item into the Executive Yuan’s budget plans, it said.
The Executive Yuan has received the project and is reviewing it, the ministry added.
COUNTERFORCE: The high frequency of US deployment in the region is to prevent China from sneaking missiles into the Philippine Sea to target the US, an academic said Three US Air Force reconnaissance aircraft — one P-8A Poseidon, one RC-135 and one C-17A Globemaster III — were yesterday observed heading toward the South China Sea and the Bashi Channel, after five US military planes had been sighted in the area a day earlier. According to the Beijing-based South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative (SCSPI), the P-8A Poseidon was performing anti-submarine patrols between the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) and the Bashi Channel. The US Air Force had deployed two P-8A Poseidons, one P-3C Orion, one RC-135 and one KC-135 Stratotanker refueling craft over the Bashi Channel area on
The EU’s list of safe nations to which it would reopen borders next week does not include Taiwan, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said the list has not been finalized and some EU countries have highlighted the importance of “reciprocity.” The provisional list comprises Algeria, Andorra, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, San Marino, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and the Vatican, the New York Times reported on Friday. The EU said it would add China, considered one of the “acceptable countries,” if it also opens its borders to EU travelers, the newspaper reported. Backed by
KAOHSIUNG HOMICIDE: Police appealed for help, asking people to check on older family members, as the victim was killed and dismembered about three days ago The dismembered remains found in two duffel bags along Kaohsiung’s Love River (愛河) this week were yesterday identified as belonging to an elderly man, police said Two sanitation workers from the Kaohsiung Environmental Protection Bureau found one bag floating in the water while cleaning the river banks on Monday, police said. They took it to a nearby garbage depot, and then found a similar black duffel bag on the river the next day. After seeing traces of blood leaking from the second bag, one worker opened it and found decomposing human remains. A forensic examination found that the victim was a man, aged
Declassified files of the Taiwan Garrison Command from more than three decades ago showed that known members of the Bamboo Union gang held important positions in ministries, as well as the military, police and intelligence services, the Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported yesterday. “From the early 1960s on, the KMT government knew about and implicitly permitted members of Bamboo Union and other organized crime gangs to take up jobs in Taiwan’s law-enforcement agencies and secret services, including Taiwan’s top intelligence agency, the National Security Bureau [NSB], all branches of the armed forces and the Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau [MJIB],”