Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chiu Chih-wei (邱志偉) yesterday called on the government to ban Chinese media in Taiwan from producing political shows, saying they degrade the nation and some Taiwanese politicians reportedly tout Beijing’s propaganda through the programs.
During an appearance last month on the China Central Television (CCTV) talk show The Two Sides of the Taiwan Strait (海峽兩岸), Taipei City Councilor Wang Hung-wei (王鴻薇) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) referred to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) as “Taiwan’s leader,” terminology frequently used by Beijing.
Wang is also deputy chairwoman of the KMT’s Culture and Communications Committee.
Photo: Screen grab from the Internet
New Party member Chiu Yi (邱毅) last year on the show discussed the deployment of Taiwan’s military missiles, and he later said that the show was produced at a studio in Taiwan.
China-based SETV (東南衛視) and FJTV (海峽衛視), both part of Fujian Media Group, also produce political shows on cross-strait affairs in studios in Taipei.
On the SETV show Haixia Shinkansen (海峽新幹線), which connects to a Taipei-based studio every episode, a Chinese host typically makes opening remarks, and two Taiwanese guests then comment on Taiwan’s politics and parrot Chinese political views, critics have said.
The Mainland Affairs Council has said that Chinese reporters based in Taiwan can rent film studios from Taiwanese media and transmit their shows back to China for broadcasting without government approval.
However, Chinese reporters not stationed in Taiwan must apply to the government before producing shows in the nation, it said.
CCTV and SETV are allowed to station reporters in Taiwan, but FJTV is not, it said.
Chiu Chih-wei said that the council’s standards are too lax, urging it to ensure that the Chinese hosts have work permits and that their shows comply with their government applications.
Beijing tasks Chinese media with collecting intelligence and executing “united front” tactics, and Taiwan’s government should remain vigilant about these activities, he said.
Chinese media are Beijing’s mouthpieces for propaganda that practice self-censorship, so they cannot be viewed as ordinary news outlets that are supposed to produce objective and balanced programming, National Taiwan University journalism professor Flora Chang (張錦華) said.
The government should not treat Chinese reporters as free media workers when planning their management, but should follow the US practice of listing them as official agencies, she said.
The US government on Monday added four Chinese media outlets to a list of organizations that should be considered “foreign missions” because of their ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
“If these outlets are considered government agencies [just as the US sees them], would Taiwanese authorities agree to allow them to establish representative offices in Taiwan?” Chang said.
COUNTERFORCE: The high frequency of US deployment in the region is to prevent China from sneaking missiles into the Philippine Sea to target the US, an academic said Three US Air Force reconnaissance aircraft — one P-8A Poseidon, one RC-135 and one C-17A Globemaster III — were yesterday observed heading toward the South China Sea and the Bashi Channel, after five US military planes had been sighted in the area a day earlier. According to the Beijing-based South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative (SCSPI), the P-8A Poseidon was performing anti-submarine patrols between the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) and the Bashi Channel. The US Air Force had deployed two P-8A Poseidons, one P-3C Orion, one RC-135 and one KC-135 Stratotanker refueling craft over the Bashi Channel area on
KAOHSIUNG HOMICIDE: Police appealed for help, asking people to check on older family members, as the victim was killed and dismembered about three days ago The dismembered remains found in two duffel bags along Kaohsiung’s Love River (愛河) this week were yesterday identified as belonging to an elderly man, police said Two sanitation workers from the Kaohsiung Environmental Protection Bureau found one bag floating in the water while cleaning the river banks on Monday, police said. They took it to a nearby garbage depot, and then found a similar black duffel bag on the river the next day. After seeing traces of blood leaking from the second bag, one worker opened it and found decomposing human remains. A forensic examination found that the victim was a man, aged
Declassified files of the Taiwan Garrison Command from more than three decades ago showed that known members of the Bamboo Union gang held important positions in ministries, as well as the military, police and intelligence services, the Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported yesterday. “From the early 1960s on, the KMT government knew about and implicitly permitted members of Bamboo Union and other organized crime gangs to take up jobs in Taiwan’s law-enforcement agencies and secret services, including Taiwan’s top intelligence agency, the National Security Bureau [NSB], all branches of the armed forces and the Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau [MJIB],”
Sixty-seven percent of people aged 19 to 45 in a survey said that they did not use a condom during sex, the Formosa Cancer Foundation said yesterday as it released a music video to raise awareness about genital human papillomavirus (HPV). Citing a 2014 study conducted in the US, foundation vice president Tsai Li-chuan (蔡麗娟) said that the lifetime probability of acquiring HPV was more than 80 percent for women and men. Every day in Taiwan, an average of four women are diagnosed with cervical cancer, which is mostly associated with HPV infection, she said, adding that 674 people died of