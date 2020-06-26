Three US Air Force reconnaissance aircraft — one P-8A Poseidon, one RC-135 and one C-17A Globemaster III — were yesterday observed heading toward the South China Sea and the Bashi Channel, after five US military planes had been sighted in the area a day earlier.
According to the Beijing-based South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative (SCSPI), the P-8A Poseidon was performing anti-submarine patrols between the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) and the Bashi Channel.
The US Air Force had deployed two P-8A Poseidons, one P-3C Orion, one RC-135 and one KC-135 Stratotanker refueling craft over the Bashi Channel area on Wednesday, according to SCSPI data.
Photo: Screengrab from China’s South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative’s Twitter account
The high frequency of the US deployment in the region is to prevent China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) from sneaking ballistic missile submarines into the Philippine Sea, from where submarines carrying intercontinental ballistic missiles would be in range to potentially launch attacks on the US mainland, Tamkang University Center for Advanced Technology executive director Peter Su (蘇紫雲) said on Wednesday.
A source in the Taiwanese military, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the US Air Force might have received intelligence about a potential deployment of PLAN submarines.
The number of passes and the variety of aircraft dispatched to the region could be an indication that the US is conducting trials to gauge the reliability of a possible joint-operation mission in the South China Sea, the source said.
Separately, the Ministry of National Defense on Monday announced that it is temporarily redeploying marines to Pratas Islands in response to the PLA’s planned exercises in August.
A Kyodo News report said that the PLA is planning to hold a beach-landing exercise in the South China Sea, with the scenario of landing on the Pratas Islands.
The ministry’s Office of the Deputy Chief of the Central Staff for Operation and Planning Joint Operations Division Major General Lin Wen-huang (林文皇) has said that the Coast Guard Administration (CGA), trained by the marines, were equal to the marines in combat capability and could defend the islands should they come under attack.
The redeployment is temporary, with the main objective of maintaining the CGA’s combat readiness and strengthening its logistics defenses, the ministry said.
Such exercises are conducted annually and are nothing out of the ordinary, it added.
Additional reporting by CNA
‘UNIQUE VANTAGE POINT’: The Tang Prize Foundation said his work showed that potential conflicts involving China in Southeast Asia are not yet properly understood Wang Gungwu (王賡武), an Australian historian who focuses on China-Southeast Asian relations, was yesterday announced as the winner of this year’s Tang Prize for Sinology for his research into the Chinese world order, Chinese overseas and Chinese migratory experience. Academia Sinica vice president Huang Chin-Shing (黃進興), who is chairman of the Tang Prize selection committee, made the announcement at a news conference in Taipei. Wang has developed a unique approach to understanding China by scrutinizing its long and complex relationships with its southern neighbors, which “enriched the explanation of China’s changing place in the world, traditionally developed from an internalist perspective or
KAOHSIUNG HOMICIDE: Police appealed for help, asking people to check on older family members, as the victim was killed and dismembered about three days ago The dismembered remains found in two duffel bags along Kaohsiung’s Love River (愛河) this week were yesterday identified as belonging to an elderly man, police said Two sanitation workers from the Kaohsiung Environmental Protection Bureau found one bag floating in the water while cleaning the river banks on Monday, police said. They took it to a nearby garbage depot, and then found a similar black duffel bag on the river the next day. After seeing traces of blood leaking from the second bag, one worker opened it and found decomposing human remains. A forensic examination found that the victim was a man, aged
Sixty-seven percent of people aged 19 to 45 in a survey said that they did not use a condom during sex, the Formosa Cancer Foundation said yesterday as it released a music video to raise awareness about genital human papillomavirus (HPV). Citing a 2014 study conducted in the US, foundation vice president Tsai Li-chuan (蔡麗娟) said that the lifetime probability of acquiring HPV was more than 80 percent for women and men. Every day in Taiwan, an average of four women are diagnosed with cervical cancer, which is mostly associated with HPV infection, she said, adding that 674 people died of
A new wave of COVID-19 infections in Beijing came at an “interesting” time, shortly after the Chinese government’s two annual national meetings, National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health vice dean Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. The two meetings refer to the plenary meetings of China’s top political, legislative and consultative bodies, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the National People’s Congress. Chen made the remark during the college’s 20th weekly report on COVID-19, which was held on campus. After reporting no domestic COVID-19 cases for 56 days in Beijing, the city reported its first case on June 11, followed by