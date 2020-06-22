Dajia Matsu returned to her home temple, Jenn Lann Temple (鎮瀾宮) in Taichung’s Dajia District (大甲), late on Saturday following a nine-day annual “inspection tour” of temples in central and southern Taiwan.
The grand Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage, the nation’s largest annual religious procession, ended shortly before midnight after three statues of Matsu, the goddess of the seas, were carried out of their separate palanquins and placed on the altar at the temple.
“Dajia Matsu has returned!” people shouted as the procession, joined by hundreds of followers, arrived in Dajia on Saturday afternoon, concluding a 340km journey that took the Dajia Matsu through Changhua, Yunlin and Chiayi counties.
Photo: Chang Hsuan-che, Taipei Times
The district, packed with Matsu believers, was inundated in a thunder of firecrackers as the procession moved toward Jenn Lann Temple, and later in the night, fireworks lit up the sky over the temple.
Jenn Lann Temple chairman Yen Ching-piao (顏清標) said he was grateful after seeing all the temples that Matsu had visited over the few days offered a warm welcome to the pilgrims by providing food and water.
“Seeing in the eyes, having gratitude in the heart,” he said.
The Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage had been scheduled for March 19 to 28, but was postponed due to fears about the spread of COVID-19.
During the pilgrimage, participants were asked to wear masks and follow public health protocols, including maintaining the recommended social distance.
