A song has drawn fire over lyrics that critics said have imagery related to murder and cannibalism, prompting the official music video on YouTube to be temporarily removed.
The Chinese-language song, With You (把你), written and sung by Shao yu (邵羽), generated negative comments after it debuted on June 2, with some netizens calling the song “pathological” and “repulsive.”
Others described the video as “spooky,” due to the singer’s smiling face along with lyrics insinuating murder.
The first section of the song has several verses that begin with “I want” followed by “to keep you in my pocket,” “to hide you in the refrigerator” and “to bury you in sand.”
“Tell me that no one can ever steal you away from me again. Let me pinch your ears and hold your cold hands. Let me cut it gently. One for you, one for me, and we will never grow apart,” the first part of the chorus says.
“Let me kiss your forehead and drink the porridge made with you. Despite your weaker and lighter breaths, don’t be afraid, as you’re right next to me,” the chorus says.
After receiving inquiries about why he used “scary” lyrics in a song with an upbeat melody, Shao yu said that the idea was that people often over-beautify a romantic relationship when its essence is nothing more than possessiveness.
“One would please another for their own selfish ends,” he wrote on Facebook.
“Jealousy, threats, controlling, expectations and disappointment — these are the true appearances of love,” Shao yu wrote, adding that he hopes that the song would give people an opportunity to calmly examine their values in a romantic relationship.
Shao yu’s management company, Sofamusic, apologized and removed the video from YouTube after online criticism that the music would negatively affect teenagers and children who cannot think critically.
Musician Ian Chen (陳建寧), a former keyboardist in local band F.I.R, said that Shao yu’s lyrics are merely metaphors.
Although Chen had not seen the video, he said that visual representations could result in misunderstanding or incorrect associations by viewers.
Freedom of creation should be respected, but songwriters should exercise extra caution when it comes to religious, political, racial and gender-related issues, as well as drugs, violence and eroticism, because pop music influences young people, Chen said.
It is better for a song to bring positive values to society than cause disputes, he said.
Additional reporting by Liu Ching-hou
The Yushan National Park Administration is considering amending regulations to ban people from exposing their bodies on the peak of Yushan (玉山), a park official said on Saturday. People have over the past few months been posting online nude photographs of themselves on the summit, apparently to express the joy of making it to the top, park administration Deputy Director Lin Wen-ho (林文和) said. About one-third of the nation’s mountains above 3,000m are in Yushan National Park, of which Yushan’s main peak — the nation’s tallest mountain at 3,952m — is the most popular, with about 500,000 people filing applications to climb
PACKAGE TOURS: The volcanic islet’s peak is 182m above sea level and people can see Taiwan’s northern coastline from there if the weather is clear Keelung Islet (基隆嶼) is to reopen to visitors on July 1 after a year-long project to repair hiking walkways, the Keelung City Government said on Sunday. As COVID-19 fears subside in Taiwan, the city government has decided to reopen the islet after the repair work finishes this month, Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau Director-General Tseng Tzu-wen (曾姿雯) said. The volcanic islet, which is 4.9km off Keelung, is 960m long and 400m wide, with its peak reaching 182m above sea level. The islet has a lot to offer, including a hiking trail, native plants, beautiful coasts and views of the sea, Tseng said. A round trip from
Investors in Taipei yesterday accused Chinese-Malaysian businessman Ronald Aai, operator of the cryptocurrency wallet Cloud Token, of defrauding 1,000 Taiwanese out of NT$900 million (US$30.32 million) in an alleged financial scam. At a media briefing yesterday, Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Ann Kao (高虹安) called for a judicial investigation into Cloud Token, saying that law enforcement authorities should arrest Aai if he is in Taiwan and detain any Taiwanese accomplices. Kao, a former vice president at Hon Hai Technology Group’s Industrial Big Data Office, said that Aai came to Taiwan last year to conduct promotional seminars and recruit people to invest in Cloud
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers have expressed concern that the government is “going backward” on use of the nation’s name on diplomatic documents after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) issued instructions on name cards that eschewed “Taiwan.” The ministry is not using the word “Taiwan” on name cards of government officials stationed overseas, sources said, citing an internal notification from the ministry sent to Taiwan’s embassies and consulate offices on Friday. The notification gave a format protocol for name cards that included symbols of the Republic of China (ROC), such as the plum blossom emblem and the ROC flag. Two main designs