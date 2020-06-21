A recent COVID-19 cluster outbreak in Beijing did not originate in Taiwan, despite its genetic similarity to a strain here, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
A strain was imported to Taiwan by 13 people who were confirmed to have the novel coronavirus after they took a holiday in Turkey from March 4 to 13, CECC spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said in a video statement.
“It looks like the patients were most likely infected in Turkey and the European strain was then imported to Taiwan,” Chuang said.
When Taiwan discovered the strain, it uploaded its viral sequence to international platforms to share the information, Chuang said.
He made the statement after media reports in Hong Kong quoted experts as saying that the strain in Beijing is similar to ones in Taiwan, the Czech Republic and Europe.
After more than 50 days without a locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Beijing, the city reported one case on June 11, which rose to 183 as of Friday amid a cluster linked to the Xinfadi wholesale market.
Since the start of the pandemic, China has recorded a total of 84,970 cases with 4,645 deaths, according to the WHO.
Taiwan has confirmed 446 cases, with 434 recoveries, seven deaths and five people in hospital quarantine, according to the CECC.
The last time Taiwan recorded a domestic infection was on April 12, according to CECC statistics.
The Yushan National Park Administration is considering amending regulations to ban people from exposing their bodies on the peak of Yushan (玉山), a park official said on Saturday. People have over the past few months been posting online nude photographs of themselves on the summit, apparently to express the joy of making it to the top, park administration Deputy Director Lin Wen-ho (林文和) said. About one-third of the nation’s mountains above 3,000m are in Yushan National Park, of which Yushan’s main peak — the nation’s tallest mountain at 3,952m — is the most popular, with about 500,000 people filing applications to climb
PACKAGE TOURS: The volcanic islet’s peak is 182m above sea level and people can see Taiwan’s northern coastline from there if the weather is clear Keelung Islet (基隆嶼) is to reopen to visitors on July 1 after a year-long project to repair hiking walkways, the Keelung City Government said on Sunday. As COVID-19 fears subside in Taiwan, the city government has decided to reopen the islet after the repair work finishes this month, Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau Director-General Tseng Tzu-wen (曾姿雯) said. The volcanic islet, which is 4.9km off Keelung, is 960m long and 400m wide, with its peak reaching 182m above sea level. The islet has a lot to offer, including a hiking trail, native plants, beautiful coasts and views of the sea, Tseng said. A round trip from
Investors in Taipei yesterday accused Chinese-Malaysian businessman Ronald Aai, operator of the cryptocurrency wallet Cloud Token, of defrauding 1,000 Taiwanese out of NT$900 million (US$30.32 million) in an alleged financial scam. At a media briefing yesterday, Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Ann Kao (高虹安) called for a judicial investigation into Cloud Token, saying that law enforcement authorities should arrest Aai if he is in Taiwan and detain any Taiwanese accomplices. Kao, a former vice president at Hon Hai Technology Group’s Industrial Big Data Office, said that Aai came to Taiwan last year to conduct promotional seminars and recruit people to invest in Cloud
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers have expressed concern that the government is “going backward” on use of the nation’s name on diplomatic documents after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) issued instructions on name cards that eschewed “Taiwan.” The ministry is not using the word “Taiwan” on name cards of government officials stationed overseas, sources said, citing an internal notification from the ministry sent to Taiwan’s embassies and consulate offices on Friday. The notification gave a format protocol for name cards that included symbols of the Republic of China (ROC), such as the plum blossom emblem and the ROC flag. Two main designs