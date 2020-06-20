The Executive Yuan yesterday announced the appointment of Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) as vice premier and Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) to head the ministry.
Shen and Wang are to assume their new roles today, Executive Yuan spokesman Ting Yi-ming (丁怡銘) said after former vice premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) resigned on Wednesday to contest the Aug. 15 Kaohsiung mayoral by-election.
Shen has a well-rounded understanding of the business sector, where he has accumulated many years of experience, Ting said.
Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times
Shen, who took office as minister of economic affairs in August 2017, has introduced incentives for investors, which saw a spike in investment in the nation against the backdrop of a US-China trade dispute, he said.
Since the ministry last year unveiled three action plans to encourage local firms to repatriate profit from China, local companies have pledged investment totaling more than NT$1 trillion (US$33.72 billion), while about 86,000 job opportunities were created, he said.
Shen’s most impressive feat was leading the government’s efforts to requisition mask production amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has not only ensured abundant supplies for Taiwan, but also allowed the export of masks to nations that have been hit hard by the virus, he said.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) believes that Shen’s expertise would make him his top aide for economic affairs, Ting said.
Wang, a seasoned civil servant and a legal expert, has led legislative efforts to remove obstacles for corporations and benefited the economy, Ting said.
As head of the Central Epidemic Command Center’s supply division, she has also made outstanding contributions to help the nation contain the spread of COVID-19, Ting said.
Wang has led several delegations on overseas tours to help local industries secure investors and talent, and also supervised efforts to attract local firms to move their operations back to Taiwan from China and fulfill investment plans, he said.
In other developments, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Deputy Representative to France Ku Wen-jiann (古文劍) has been reassigned as ambassador to Haiti.
Ku’s appointment to Haiti, one of Taiwan’s 15 diplomatic allies, would take effect on the day he takes office in the Caribbean country, the ministry said.
Ku is to replace Liu Bang-zyh (劉邦治).
Liu and Haitian President Jovenel Moise got into a heated argument this year over a bilateral project, and the ambassador was ordered to leave Haiti within 72 hours, media reports have said.
At a press briefing on March 17, the ministry confirmed that an incident involving Liu and Moise had occurred, and said that Liu was back in Taiwan on “official business.”
“The incident was unrelated to diplomatic ties,” and relations between Taiwan and Haiti remain cordial, a ministry official said at the time.
Additional reporting by CNA
