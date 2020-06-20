Immunologists Marc Feldmann, Charles Dinarello and Tadamitsu Kishimoto have been awarded the Tang Prize in biopharmaceutical science, the head of the selection committee said at a news conference in Taipei yesterday.
The three were recognized for their contributions to the development of cytokine-targeting biological therapies to treat inflammatory diseases, according to the award citation released by the Tang Prize Foundation.
Cytokines are proteins produced by the immune system that transmit messages to cells and are contributors to inflammatory diseases, autoimmune syndromes and cancers.
Photo: CNA
Feldmann, 75, is an Australian immunologist who has contributed to the development of anti-tumor necrosis factor therapy for rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.
He was the first to demonstrate that diseased joints in people with rheumatoid arthritis have far more pro-inflammatory cytokines than normal, and he identified tumor necrosis factor as the critical cytokine, the foundation said.
Dinarello, a professor of medicine and immunology from the US, is “one of the founding fathers” of cytokine studies, having purified and cloned a protein named interleukin-1 beta (IL-1B), the foundation said.
He laid the groundwork for establishing IL-1B as a potent mediator of fever and inflammatory diseases, which led to the development of therapeutics, the foundation said.
Kishimoto, 76, of Japan discovered and cloned a cytokine that regulates antibody production, later named interleukin-6, and demonstrated its involvement in the pathogenesis of inflammatory diseases, it said.
Successive trials, with Kishimoto’s help, have led to the approval of medicines for autoimmune diseases by regulatory agencies in various countries, it said.
“The pioneering work of doctors Feldmann, Dinarello and Kishimoto is transformative,” the foundation said. “Their research led to the development of biopharmaceuticals that have benefited millions of people suffering from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.”
The Tang Prize is a two-yearly award established in 2012 by Taiwanese entrepreneur Samuel Yin (尹衍樑) to honor people who have made prominent contributions in four categories — sustainable development, biopharmaceutical science, Sinology and rule of law.
The three winners are to share a cash award of NT$40 million (US$1.35 million) and a NT$10 million research grant, and will receive medals and certificates.
A week-long program revolving around the ceremony is to begin on Sept. 20.
‘FULL-ON CLASH’: ‘KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang asked us not to initiate revenge recalls, but that is exactly what we are going to do,’ retired teacher Chou Ming-tai said About 500 protesters demonstrated on Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei yesterday, vowing to recall President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and lawmakers in the pan-green camp. The protesters rallied around several themes, accusing Tsai of rigging the Jan. 11 presidential election, that she “bought” her doctorate at the London School of Economics and Political Science, and that Tsai and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers who pander to her should be recalled. Democracy Watch Alliance convener Huang Cheng-chung (黃正忠) said that if the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) does not take action on the death of KMT Kaohsiung City Council Speaker Hsu Kun-yuan (許崑源), he
AN OPPORTUNITY: A professor attending the rally with his family said that it was a chance for Taiwanese to reflect on their own prejudices African Americans in Taiwan yesterday held a rally in Taipei to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, and were joined by Aboriginal rights advocates who spoke out about all racist violence. The movement has gained renewed momentum after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on May 25 when white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, sparking worldwide protests against police brutality and racism. The rally, which started at 2pm in front of the National Taiwan Museum, attracted nearly 300 people, according to police estimates. Stefanie Davis, of the Black Lives
The Yushan National Park Administration is considering amending regulations to ban people from exposing their bodies on the peak of Yushan (玉山), a park official said on Saturday. People have over the past few months been posting online nude photographs of themselves on the summit, apparently to express the joy of making it to the top, park administration Deputy Director Lin Wen-ho (林文和) said. About one-third of the nation’s mountains above 3,000m are in Yushan National Park, of which Yushan’s main peak — the nation’s tallest mountain at 3,952m — is the most popular, with about 500,000 people filing applications to climb
PACKAGE TOURS: The volcanic islet’s peak is 182m above sea level and people can see Taiwan’s northern coastline from there if the weather is clear Keelung Islet (基隆嶼) is to reopen to visitors on July 1 after a year-long project to repair hiking walkways, the Keelung City Government said on Sunday. As COVID-19 fears subside in Taiwan, the city government has decided to reopen the islet after the repair work finishes this month, Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau Director-General Tseng Tzu-wen (曾姿雯) said. The volcanic islet, which is 4.9km off Keelung, is 960m long and 400m wide, with its peak reaching 182m above sea level. The islet has a lot to offer, including a hiking trail, native plants, beautiful coasts and views of the sea, Tseng said. A round trip from