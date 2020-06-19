The Tang Prize Foundation yesterday named English primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall as the winner of the fourth Tang Prize in sustainable development.
The award recognizes Goodall for her “groundbreaking discovery in primatology that redefines human-animal relationship and for her lifelong, unparalleled dedication to the conservation of Earth’s environment,” the Taipei-based foundation’s award citation said.
Goodall began studying primates in Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania, in 1960 at the age of 26, after she obtained a grant under the auspices of anthropologist Louis Leakey.
Photo: CNA
“Her discovery in 1960 that chimpanzees make and use tools rocked the scientific world and redefined the relationship between humans and animals,” it said.
Goodall observed and recorded chimpanzee behavior, such as making small tools to probe termite tunnels, gesturing to each other with actions such as begging with outstretched hands, patting and embracing, which provided a “firm basis” for a wide range of evolutionary theorizing, the foundation said.
Goodall, 86, has established several institutions and programs for studying wildlife and promoting environmental conservation, including the Gombe Stream Research Center (1965), the Jane Goodall Institute (1977), which established a branch in Taiwan in 1998, and the Roots and Shoots Program (1991), which has branches in more than 100 nations, including Taiwan.
Goodall has won numerous awards and recognition, including the Gold Medal Award from the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2006. She was named a UN Messenger of Peace in 2002.
She continues to travels the world to speak about the threats facing chimpanzees, environmental crises and the collective power of individual actions.
Taiwanese entrepreneur Samuel Yin (尹衍樑), chairman of the Ruentex Group, established the biennial Tang Prize in 2012, to honor people who have made prominent contributions in four categories: sustainable development, biopharmaceutical science, Sinology and rule of law.
Winners of the prize receive a cash award of NT$40 million (US$1.35 million) and NT$10 million in research funding, along with a gold medal and a certificate.
Former Norwegian prime minister Gro Harlem Brundtland won the first Tang Prize in sustainable development in 2014, followed by US physicist Arthur Rosenfeld in 2016, and James Hansen, director of the Program on Climate Science, Awareness and Solutions of Columbia University’s Earth Institute and Veerabhadran Ramanathan, director of the Center for Clouds, Chemistry and Climate at the Scripps Institute of Oceanography in 2018.
The foundation is to announce the winner of biopharmaceutical science today, followed by Sinology on tomorrow and rule of law on Sunday.
The award ceremony and related events are to be held in late September in Taipei.
People should not attempt to snap chopsticks in two with their buttocks as injuries to the buttocks or the anus could cause cellulitis, a gastroenterologist said yesterday. Taipei City Councilor Chiu Wei-chieh (邱威傑) had pledged that he would snap one chopstick in two with his buttocks for every 10,000 votes exceeding 400,000 in the recall vote against then-Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜). Civic groups had campaigned for Han’s removal after he ran as the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) candidate in the Jan. 11 presidential election, entering the race a few months after he was elected mayor, in what some voters said was
‘FULL-ON CLASH’: ‘KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang asked us not to initiate revenge recalls, but that is exactly what we are going to do,’ retired teacher Chou Ming-tai said About 500 protesters demonstrated on Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei yesterday, vowing to recall President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and lawmakers in the pan-green camp. The protesters rallied around several themes, accusing Tsai of rigging the Jan. 11 presidential election, that she “bought” her doctorate at the London School of Economics and Political Science, and that Tsai and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers who pander to her should be recalled. Democracy Watch Alliance convener Huang Cheng-chung (黃正忠) said that if the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) does not take action on the death of KMT Kaohsiung City Council Speaker Hsu Kun-yuan (許崑源), he
AN OPPORTUNITY: A professor attending the rally with his family said that it was a chance for Taiwanese to reflect on their own prejudices African Americans in Taiwan yesterday held a rally in Taipei to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, and were joined by Aboriginal rights advocates who spoke out about all racist violence. The movement has gained renewed momentum after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on May 25 when white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, sparking worldwide protests against police brutality and racism. The rally, which started at 2pm in front of the National Taiwan Museum, attracted nearly 300 people, according to police estimates. Stefanie Davis, of the Black Lives
The Yushan National Park Administration is considering amending regulations to ban people from exposing their bodies on the peak of Yushan (玉山), a park official said on Saturday. People have over the past few months been posting online nude photographs of themselves on the summit, apparently to express the joy of making it to the top, park administration Deputy Director Lin Wen-ho (林文和) said. About one-third of the nation’s mountains above 3,000m are in Yushan National Park, of which Yushan’s main peak — the nation’s tallest mountain at 3,952m — is the most popular, with about 500,000 people filing applications to climb