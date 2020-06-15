New wharves in Taichung to support wind projects

By Shelley Shan / Staff Reporter





A newly built wharf at the Port of Taichung is to be used to import and export equipment for offshore wind parks, Taiwan International Ports Corp (TIPC) said on Friday.

As the port in Taichung was designated by the Executive Yuan as the basis for the offshore wind energy industry, the company said it is renovating wharves 2, 5A, 5B and 36 and has built a new wharf 106 to facilitate manufacturing, storage, assembly and transport of wind turbine components.

The newly built structure, which was completed in April, also includes a multipurpose yard to accommodate bulk-cargo handling, the company’s chief secretary Wang Kuo-ying (王國瑛) said.

The wharf is 450m in length and 33m wide, and has an operating water depth of 16.3m, Wang said, adding that building costs topped NT$1.186 billion (US$ 39.85 million).

The company has also reinforced the seabed behind the wharf to enable turbine-installation vessels to anchor there, Wang said.

While the renovation of wharf 2 was completed in 2018, renovations of wharves 5A and 5B were completed in the past few weeks, but authorities have not yet inspected them, Wang said

All five wharves are to be put into service by the end of the year, Wang said.

“We hope that all facilities will help to accomplish the goal set by the Executive Yuan, which is to generate 5.7 gigawatts of clean wind energy by 2025,” Wang added.