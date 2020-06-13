Taipei is slashing admission fees to a host of sights and attractions to attract domestic tourists during summer as the COVID-19 pandemic has virtually halted inbound tourism.
Taipei Department of Information and Tourism Commissioner Liu Yi-ting (劉奕霆) said that special admission prices and offers to many of the attractions are to be implemented from July 15 to Aug. 31.
Museum lovers can purchase a combined ticket for seven museums that originally costs NT$330 for only NT$50. The seven are: the Taipei Fine Arts Museum, the Taipei 228 Memorial Museum, the Chiang Kai-shek Shilin Residence, the Museum of Contemporary Art Taipei, Grass Mountain Chateau, Li Kwoh-ting’s Residence and the Sun Yun-suan Memorial Museum, the commission said in a statement.
Photo courtesy of Taipei City Government
A flat rate of NT$200, originally NT$350, will also be available for visitors to the Taipei Children’s Amusement Park, it said.
The Maokong Gondola is also to reduce its price of NT$120 to NT$50 for a single trip, while Taipei Zoo is to provide a gift for every full NT$60 ticket purchased, it said.
The Taipei Astronomical Museum will also cut the entrance fee in half to NT$20, it said, while the Taipei Water Park will reduce its admission fee of NT$80 to NT$50 from July 1 to July 31.
The promotions are aimed at attracting domestic travelers to tour the capital, given a lack of international tourists, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said.
“We want to keep Taipei residents’ money in Taipei and also bring in money from people living in other parts of Taiwan,” she said.
To curb the spread of COVID-19, Taiwan has since March 19 banned all foreign nationals using visitor or landing visas.
The only foreigners allowed entry are those who hold Alien Resident Certificates or documents proving they are in Taiwan for diplomatic or other official purposes, or to fulfill business contracts, as well as those who have received special permits.
“The lack of international tourists has really had an impact on Taipei,” Huang said. “Taipei is known to mostly attract tourists from Japan and South Korea.”
TRAVEL RETURNS: The CECC said that flights between Vietnam and Taiwan would soon resume, with carriers planning to start or increase daily flights to the country As Taiwan and other nations begin to ease COVID-19 prevention measures for international travel, some airlines have said they plan to gradually resume services from Taiwan. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), on Wednesday said that flights between Taiwan and Vietnam would soon resume, as the Southeast Asian nation plans to allow entry to Taiwanese, as well as travelers from Japan, South Korea and Cambodia. The CECC on Wednesday next week would announce regulations governing the arrival of business travelers, he said, adding that the center would still ask people to observe
JUNIOR-HIGH ESSAY: Others were more original, with one student saying that he would open an eatery, as cooking noodles brought him and his grandfather closer Most junior-high school students would open a coffee shop if they were to run their own business, the writing test in this year’s Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students showed. More than 200,000 students took part in the high-school entrance exams on May 16 and 17. The subject of this year’s writing test was if they were to open a shop, what kind would it be? A coffee shop was the most popular choice, followed by a grocery store and a restaurant, Affiliated Senior High School of National Kaohsiung Normal University principal Lee Chin-yang (李金鴦), who participated in scoring the essays,
A recall vote on Saturday to remove Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) should sound a cautionary note to politicians who are inclined to overreach, National Dong Hwa University professor Shih Cheng-feng (施正鋒) said yesterday. Politicians should keep their feet firmly on the ground and fulfill their promises to the electorate, the professor said in reference to Han’s quick rise from relative obscurity to city mayor and KMT presidential candidate. “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush,” Shih said after Kaohsiung City Election Commission’s final count showed 939,090 (97.4 percent) in favor
CONVENIENCE: Normally, only 284 post offices stay open on Saturdays, mostly until noon, but the postal firm has decided to open all offices to distribute the vouchers More than 1,200 post offices nationwide will be open on two Saturdays — July 18 and July 25 — for people to purchase Triple Stimulus Vouchers, Chunghwa Post said yesterday. The Executive Yuan is to release the vouchers on July 15, which falls on a Wednesday. In addition to electronic vouchers, people can purchase physical vouchers at post offices and convenience stores nationwide. “We have 284 post offices that are open on Saturdays and most of them are open only until noon. To make it convenient for office workers to purchase vouchers, we are planning to have all of our post