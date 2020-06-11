Taipei police have detained three Colombian men in connection with the burglary of a construction company owner’s condominium on Friday last week, while the search continues for local suspects believed to have been involved.
The trio were picked up in Kaohsiung on Monday as they checked into separate hotels and were brought back to Taipei for questioning.
“We identified three Colombian men based on surveillance camera footage and other information. The trio are considered the main suspects in the robbery, and we believe they belong to an international criminal ring,” Neihu Police Precinct investigation section captain Liu Tsung-jen (劉宗仁) said.
Photo: Wen Yu-teh, Taipei Times
The men arrived in Kaohsiung from Singapore on March 14 on a Scoot airline flight, with tourist visas, Liu said.
Identifying the men by just their first names, Liu said Luis, 37; German, 35, and Edgar, 56, would face charges for robbing the home of the businessman, surnamed Peng (彭).
Investigators determined that the three rode buses to Taipei and then used the mass transit system to reach Peng’s residence near the Dahu Park MRT Station, Liu said.
Two of the men allegedly climbed to the top of a neighboring building and then jumped to the roof of Peng’s home and broke in through a window while Peng and his family were out at a medical appointment, he said.
The home was ransacked and a safe pried open with metal bars, and an estimated NT$6.8 million (US$228,833) in New Taiwan dollars, Chinese yuan and US dollars, gold bars and jewelry was taken, the police said.
“After receiving the crime report, we formed a task force the next day. We found the trio had changed their clothing before and after the robbery in an effort to throw police off their trail, but through surveillance cameras we were able identify them and determine where they were staying in Taipei,” Liu said.
After discovering the men had left the city, “we dispatched a 20-man team to Kaohsiung and caught them on Monday as they checked into different hotels,” Liu said.
About NT$6.3 million of cash and valuables were recovered when the men were detained, he said.
Investigators are now focused on trying to find the Taiwanese they believe to be behind the robbery.
“The trio headed directly to the residence from the MRT station, and they did not look at other places. We do not believe it is possible that three foreigners were familiar with the intended target, knew the family was out that day, and took the MRT and long-distance buses from Kaohsiung to Taipei and back on their own,” Liu said.
“They must have had local help, someone who plotted the robbery and gave them instructions on how to get around,” he said.
PILLAGING PENGHU: A 7,539-tonne Chinese ship found mining sand in the Formosa Banks area was escorted by several CGA ships to a Kaohsiung harbor The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) yesterday announced that it had dispatched ships to intercept Chinese dredging vessels operating in the nation’s territorial waters near Penghu and detained 10 crew members, who were transported to Kaohsiung. A coast guard patrol discovered more than 20 dredging vessels in an area known as the Formosa Banks, 46 nautical miles (85km) southwest of Penghu County’s Cimei islet (七美) at about 5am on Wednesday. The agency responded by dispatching two patrol boats, the 3,000-tonne Kaohsiung and the 500-tonne Penghu, along with two frigates, to intercept the Chinese vessels, while an airborne observation unit was used to monitor
CAUTION: The CECC would first observe how the nation fares after easing domestic restrictions and wait for the pandemic to further subside before making its next move The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that relaxing domestic restrictions and border controls simultaneously might complicate efforts to reopen the nation, amid discussions about Taiwan’s exclusion by other countries in their first lists of tourists. The center hopes for there to be a period of observation following the easing of domestic restrictions, before it decides what to do next, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing in Taipei. Chen was responding to a question about the reasoning behind the central government’s decision not to allow foreign students into the
JUNIOR-HIGH ESSAY: Others were more original, with one student saying that he would open an eatery, as cooking noodles brought him and his grandfather closer Most junior-high school students would open a coffee shop if they were to run their own business, the writing test in this year’s Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students showed. More than 200,000 students took part in the high-school entrance exams on May 16 and 17. The subject of this year’s writing test was if they were to open a shop, what kind would it be? A coffee shop was the most popular choice, followed by a grocery store and a restaurant, Affiliated Senior High School of National Kaohsiung Normal University principal Lee Chin-yang (李金鴦), who participated in scoring the essays,
A recall vote on Saturday to remove Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) should sound a cautionary note to politicians who are inclined to overreach, National Dong Hwa University professor Shih Cheng-feng (施正鋒) said yesterday. Politicians should keep their feet firmly on the ground and fulfill their promises to the electorate, the professor said in reference to Han’s quick rise from relative obscurity to city mayor and KMT presidential candidate. “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush,” Shih said after Kaohsiung City Election Commission’s final count showed 939,090 (97.4 percent) in favor