Two Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) politicians lost their seats yesterday after losing their final appeals on vote-buying convictions in the High Court.
The court found KMT Taoyuan City Councilor Liu Mao-chun (劉茂群) guilty, upholding a ruling by the Taoyuan District Court that her giving out fruit gift packs valued at NT$738 to 38 members of a community management committee during her 2018 campaign breached the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法).
The act prohibits the presentation of gifts worth more than NT$30 at campaign activities.
The High Court ruling, which is final, annuls the result of her election.
It was a bitter ending for the seven-term KMT Taoyuan councilor, who has served for more than 20 years, winning elections in the city’s Bade District (八德).
“I have to face this adversity with calm and patience. Here I offer my apology to my constituents that I cannot fulfill my campaign promises,” Liu wrote on Facebook after the verdict was delivered.
The High Court’s Taichung Branch handed down the second ruling in a vote-buying case involving Miaoli County Toufen Township (頭份) Councilor Liu Wen-chao (劉文照) over the distribution of cash to eligible voters during the 2018 campaign. The cases against them were launched by rivals who lost the elections.
Prosecutors investigated the allegations that Miaoli County Councilor Cheng Chu-jan (鄭聚然) and Liu Wen-chao had teamed up to hand out cash to neighborhood leaders and vote-brokers.
In two cited incidents, a campaign staff member working for Cheng passed on NT$28,000 cash to a woman surnamed Lin (林) in September 2018, and presented NT$20,000 to a man surnamed Chung (鍾) the following month, as both said to have agreed to hand out NT$500 per voter in exchange for promise to vote for the two candidates.
One person testified that Chung had brought along Liu Wen-chao on door-to-door visits in Toufen neighborhoods, during which they would ask how many eligible voters were registered at the address, and then Liu Wen-chao told Chung to hand out NT$500 per voter.
In the earlier ruling, the Miaoli District Court found there was no firm evidence to support Cheng was the source of the money or knew about the vote-buying activities, and it dismissed the case against him, while it found Liu Wen-chao guilty.
In yesterday’s ruling, the High Court upheld Liu Wen-chao’s conviction, concurring with prosecutors’ case on the vote-buying charges and rescinding the election result for him.
PILLAGING PENGHU: A 7,539-tonne Chinese ship found mining sand in the Formosa Banks area was escorted by several CGA ships to a Kaohsiung harbor The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) yesterday announced that it had dispatched ships to intercept Chinese dredging vessels operating in the nation’s territorial waters near Penghu and detained 10 crew members, who were transported to Kaohsiung. A coast guard patrol discovered more than 20 dredging vessels in an area known as the Formosa Banks, 46 nautical miles (85km) southwest of Penghu County’s Cimei islet (七美) at about 5am on Wednesday. The agency responded by dispatching two patrol boats, the 3,000-tonne Kaohsiung and the 500-tonne Penghu, along with two frigates, to intercept the Chinese vessels, while an airborne observation unit was used to monitor
CAUTION: The CECC would first observe how the nation fares after easing domestic restrictions and wait for the pandemic to further subside before making its next move The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that relaxing domestic restrictions and border controls simultaneously might complicate efforts to reopen the nation, amid discussions about Taiwan’s exclusion by other countries in their first lists of tourists. The center hopes for there to be a period of observation following the easing of domestic restrictions, before it decides what to do next, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing in Taipei. Chen was responding to a question about the reasoning behind the central government’s decision not to allow foreign students into the
JUNIOR-HIGH ESSAY: Others were more original, with one student saying that he would open an eatery, as cooking noodles brought him and his grandfather closer Most junior-high school students would open a coffee shop if they were to run their own business, the writing test in this year’s Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students showed. More than 200,000 students took part in the high-school entrance exams on May 16 and 17. The subject of this year’s writing test was if they were to open a shop, what kind would it be? A coffee shop was the most popular choice, followed by a grocery store and a restaurant, Affiliated Senior High School of National Kaohsiung Normal University principal Lee Chin-yang (李金鴦), who participated in scoring the essays,
A recall vote on Saturday to remove Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) should sound a cautionary note to politicians who are inclined to overreach, National Dong Hwa University professor Shih Cheng-feng (施正鋒) said yesterday. Politicians should keep their feet firmly on the ground and fulfill their promises to the electorate, the professor said in reference to Han’s quick rise from relative obscurity to city mayor and KMT presidential candidate. “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush,” Shih said after Kaohsiung City Election Commission’s final count showed 939,090 (97.4 percent) in favor