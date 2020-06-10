The prices of a majority of eight types of common medical devices is expected to drop in August after more than a year of negotiations between the National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) and hospitals nationwide.
The cost of the basic models of the eight types of devices is funded by the National Health Insurance (NHI), but some people might choose ones that are made of special materials or have special functions, and they must pay for the difference in cost from the basic model.
Hospitals charge different prices for the out-of-pocket copayment, which is unfair to patients, so the agency began negotiations with hospitals, NHIA Deputy Director-General Tsai Shu-ling (蔡淑鈴) said yesterday.
Photo: CNA
The agency has set the NHI-covered payment and a ceiling for the out-of-pocket copayments for eight types of devices, covering 352 products, and as of Aug. 1, hospitals would not be allowed to charge more than the maximum out-of-pocket fees, she said.
The eight types include pacemakers, intraocular lenses, cardiac valves, drug-eluting coronary artery stents, drug-eluting stents used in superficial femoral artery treatment, ablation catheters for treatment of complicated cardiac arrhythmia, artificial hip joints and programmable valve systems.
The NHIA has revised its price comparison Web site (www.nhi.gov.tw/SpecialMaterial/SpecialMaterial.aspx), so people can check the prices of devices that are not covered under the NHI, the maximum out-of-pocket copayments for the eight types of medical devices, as well as compare the prices charged at different hospitals.
As cataract surgery has become more common, many people have complained about the large difference in prices that hospital charge for intraocular lenses, she said.
Patients have been charged copayments of more than NT$92,000 for an intraocular lens with special functions, but come August, hospitals would not be allowed to charge more than the maximum copayment of NT$75,884, she said.
As some hospitals have not reported the fees they charge for the eight types of medical devices, the copayments for 231 of the 261 products now listed on the Web site would have to be reduced, she said.
PILLAGING PENGHU: A 7,539-tonne Chinese ship found mining sand in the Formosa Banks area was escorted by several CGA ships to a Kaohsiung harbor The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) yesterday announced that it had dispatched ships to intercept Chinese dredging vessels operating in the nation’s territorial waters near Penghu and detained 10 crew members, who were transported to Kaohsiung. A coast guard patrol discovered more than 20 dredging vessels in an area known as the Formosa Banks, 46 nautical miles (85km) southwest of Penghu County’s Cimei islet (七美) at about 5am on Wednesday. The agency responded by dispatching two patrol boats, the 3,000-tonne Kaohsiung and the 500-tonne Penghu, along with two frigates, to intercept the Chinese vessels, while an airborne observation unit was used to monitor
CAUTION: The CECC would first observe how the nation fares after easing domestic restrictions and wait for the pandemic to further subside before making its next move The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that relaxing domestic restrictions and border controls simultaneously might complicate efforts to reopen the nation, amid discussions about Taiwan’s exclusion by other countries in their first lists of tourists. The center hopes for there to be a period of observation following the easing of domestic restrictions, before it decides what to do next, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing in Taipei. Chen was responding to a question about the reasoning behind the central government’s decision not to allow foreign students into the
JUNIOR-HIGH ESSAY: Others were more original, with one student saying that he would open an eatery, as cooking noodles brought him and his grandfather closer Most junior-high school students would open a coffee shop if they were to run their own business, the writing test in this year’s Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students showed. More than 200,000 students took part in the high-school entrance exams on May 16 and 17. The subject of this year’s writing test was if they were to open a shop, what kind would it be? A coffee shop was the most popular choice, followed by a grocery store and a restaurant, Affiliated Senior High School of National Kaohsiung Normal University principal Lee Chin-yang (李金鴦), who participated in scoring the essays,
A recall vote on Saturday to remove Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) should sound a cautionary note to politicians who are inclined to overreach, National Dong Hwa University professor Shih Cheng-feng (施正鋒) said yesterday. Politicians should keep their feet firmly on the ground and fulfill their promises to the electorate, the professor said in reference to Han’s quick rise from relative obscurity to city mayor and KMT presidential candidate. “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush,” Shih said after Kaohsiung City Election Commission’s final count showed 939,090 (97.4 percent) in favor