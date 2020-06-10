Common medical devices’ costs cut

AUGUST START DATE: The NHIA’s price comparison Web site shows how much patients have to pay out of pocket at different hospitals for eight types of devices

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The prices of a majority of eight types of common medical devices is expected to drop in August after more than a year of negotiations between the National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) and hospitals nationwide.

The cost of the basic models of the eight types of devices is funded by the National Health Insurance (NHI), but some people might choose ones that are made of special materials or have special functions, and they must pay for the difference in cost from the basic model.

Hospitals charge different prices for the out-of-pocket copayment, which is unfair to patients, so the agency began negotiations with hospitals, NHIA Deputy Director-General Tsai Shu-ling (蔡淑鈴) said yesterday.

National Health Insurance Administration Deputy Director-General Tsai Shu-ling holds a placard during a press conference at the agency in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

The agency has set the NHI-covered payment and a ceiling for the out-of-pocket copayments for eight types of devices, covering 352 products, and as of Aug. 1, hospitals would not be allowed to charge more than the maximum out-of-pocket fees, she said.

The eight types include pacemakers, intraocular lenses, cardiac valves, drug-eluting coronary artery stents, drug-eluting stents used in superficial femoral artery treatment, ablation catheters for treatment of complicated cardiac arrhythmia, artificial hip joints and programmable valve systems.

The NHIA has revised its price comparison Web site (www.nhi.gov.tw/SpecialMaterial/SpecialMaterial.aspx), so people can check the prices of devices that are not covered under the NHI, the maximum out-of-pocket copayments for the eight types of medical devices, as well as compare the prices charged at different hospitals.

As cataract surgery has become more common, many people have complained about the large difference in prices that hospital charge for intraocular lenses, she said.

Patients have been charged copayments of more than NT$92,000 for an intraocular lens with special functions, but come August, hospitals would not be allowed to charge more than the maximum copayment of NT$75,884, she said.

As some hospitals have not reported the fees they charge for the eight types of medical devices, the copayments for 231 of the 261 products now listed on the Web site would have to be reduced, she said.