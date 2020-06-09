The government would offer subsidies to domestic travelers from July 1 as part of a stimulus package to boost the economy as the nation’s COVID-19 outbreak eases, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said yesterday.
People traveling in tour groups on Taiwan proper would be offered NT$700 (US$23.48) per person per night at a hotel, while those traveling to the outlying counties of Kinmen, Matsu and Penghu would be offered NT$1,200 per person per night, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said.
The program is to last until Oct. 31.
Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times
Independent travelers would be offered a subsidy of NT$1,000 per room per night at a hotel, he said.
They can register for the program using their national identification cards, he said, adding that each person is limited to receiving a subsidy for one hotel stay.
People who travel to outlying counties, as well as Siaoliouciou Island (小琉球), Green Island (綠島) and Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼), would be able to register for the subsidies for two hotel stays, Lin said.
Foreign residents of Taiwan are not eligible for the subsidies, but foreign nationals who have Taiwanese ID cards are, the ministry said in a statement.
Taiwanese born after July 1, 2001, can enter amusement parks free of charge from July 1 and Aug. 31, Lin said.
Taiwan Tour Bus passengers on half-day or one-day itineraries would be eligible for “buy-one, get-one-free” offers, he added.
The promotions would apply on weekdays and weekends, he said.
The promotions would cost an estimated NT$3.9 billion and are expected to stimulate 6.38 million hotel and park visits, and tour bus trips, Lin said.
Additional reporting by Shelley Shan
PILLAGING PENGHU: A 7,539-tonne Chinese ship found mining sand in the Formosa Banks area was escorted by several CGA ships to a Kaohsiung harbor The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) yesterday announced that it had dispatched ships to intercept Chinese dredging vessels operating in the nation’s territorial waters near Penghu and detained 10 crew members, who were transported to Kaohsiung. A coast guard patrol discovered more than 20 dredging vessels in an area known as the Formosa Banks, 46 nautical miles (85km) southwest of Penghu County’s Cimei islet (七美) at about 5am on Wednesday. The agency responded by dispatching two patrol boats, the 3,000-tonne Kaohsiung and the 500-tonne Penghu, along with two frigates, to intercept the Chinese vessels, while an airborne observation unit was used to monitor
CAUTION: The CECC would first observe how the nation fares after easing domestic restrictions and wait for the pandemic to further subside before making its next move The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that relaxing domestic restrictions and border controls simultaneously might complicate efforts to reopen the nation, amid discussions about Taiwan’s exclusion by other countries in their first lists of tourists. The center hopes for there to be a period of observation following the easing of domestic restrictions, before it decides what to do next, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing in Taipei. Chen was responding to a question about the reasoning behind the central government’s decision not to allow foreign students into the
JUNIOR-HIGH ESSAY: Others were more original, with one student saying that he would open an eatery, as cooking noodles brought him and his grandfather closer Most junior-high school students would open a coffee shop if they were to run their own business, the writing test in this year’s Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students showed. More than 200,000 students took part in the high-school entrance exams on May 16 and 17. The subject of this year’s writing test was if they were to open a shop, what kind would it be? A coffee shop was the most popular choice, followed by a grocery store and a restaurant, Affiliated Senior High School of National Kaohsiung Normal University principal Lee Chin-yang (李金鴦), who participated in scoring the essays,
NEXT MOVES: If the recall measure passes, Han has 15 days to file a complaint about the process, but if he prevails, another recall vote cannot be initiated for the rest of his term Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) today faces a recall vote, nearly 18 months after he began his four-year term at the end of December 2018. Han, the mayor of the third-largest of the six special municipalities in terms of population, is the first special municipality head to face a recall election, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC) data. However, it is not the first time that Han has been under the threat of a recall. In 1994, environmental groups tried to initiate a recall of Han, along with then-KMT lawmakers Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), Chan Yu-jen (詹裕仁)