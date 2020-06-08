Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EARTHQUAKE

Quake strikes off Hualien

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake shook eastern Taiwan yesterday morning, although no immediate damage or injuries were reported, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said. The epicenter of the temblor, which occurred off Hualien at 9:49am, was 15.4km north-northeast of Hualien County Hall, and it occurred at a depth of 11.5km, the bureau’s Seismology Center said. The intensity of the quake, which measures its actual effect, was highest in Hualien County, where it registered 4 on Taiwan’s 0 to 7 intensity scale, CWB data showed. The intensity was 4 in Nantou County and 3 in Yilan County and Taichung, the data showed.

SOCIETY

Ko Si-chi dies at 90

Photographer Ko Si-chi (柯錫杰), the first contemporary photographer in Taiwan, died of natural causes on Friday. He was 90. His death was confirmed by art historian and friend Hsiao Chong-ray (蕭瓊瑞). Born in Tainan in 1929, Ko first picked up a camera at the age of 19, when his lifelong pursuit of photography began. At 30, he traveled to Japan to study at the Tokyo Photo School. He later moved to New York, where he worked as a commercial photographer, before traveling and working around the world. He resettled in Taiwan when he was in his 70s. Ko was known for his landscape photography, which conveyed metaphors about humanity, Hsiao said. Ko was awarded the National Award for Arts in 2006 and is considered one of the nation’s most influential photographers, the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

BANKING

BNI to issue student card

State-owned Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) is to issue special student debit cards to Indonesian students in Taiwan to help minimize administrative fees and promote discounts within businesses in the Indonesian community, it said last week. The cards are to provide student with a BNI bank account and debit services through the Mastercard network, said M. Zaky Faishal, a BNI representative in Taiwan. BNI plans to start issuing the cards on June 21, Faishal said. Indonesian Student Organization president Vendy Andreas said users of the debit card would save on administration fees when withdrawing money that their parents have remitted to them, and be eligible for discounts and offers when making purchases at Indonesian stores. Fajar Nuradi, director of the Indonesian Citizens Protection and Social Cultural Department at the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office in Taipei said that the debit cards would support his office’s efforts to enhance the database of Indonesian nationals in Taiwan.

DIPLOMACY

Saint Kitts PM re-elected

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday congratulated Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Timothy Harris, whose party secured a second term in the country’s general elections the previous day. “Congratulations @pmharriskn on your re-election victory, a testament to what you’ve accomplished over the past 5 years,” Tsai tweeted. “Our shared values give us a strong foundation for cooperation, & I look forward to working with you & the people of #StKittsAndNevis.” Saint Kitts and Nevis is one of Taiwan’s nine diplomatic allies in Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The nation invited Taiwan Ambassador to Saint Kitts and Nevis Tom Lee (李志強) to Harris’ inauguration, which highlights the friendship between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.