EARTHQUAKE
Quake strikes off Hualien
A magnitude 4.8 earthquake shook eastern Taiwan yesterday morning, although no immediate damage or injuries were reported, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said. The epicenter of the temblor, which occurred off Hualien at 9:49am, was 15.4km north-northeast of Hualien County Hall, and it occurred at a depth of 11.5km, the bureau’s Seismology Center said. The intensity of the quake, which measures its actual effect, was highest in Hualien County, where it registered 4 on Taiwan’s 0 to 7 intensity scale, CWB data showed. The intensity was 4 in Nantou County and 3 in Yilan County and Taichung, the data showed.
SOCIETY
Ko Si-chi dies at 90
Photographer Ko Si-chi (柯錫杰), the first contemporary photographer in Taiwan, died of natural causes on Friday. He was 90. His death was confirmed by art historian and friend Hsiao Chong-ray (蕭瓊瑞). Born in Tainan in 1929, Ko first picked up a camera at the age of 19, when his lifelong pursuit of photography began. At 30, he traveled to Japan to study at the Tokyo Photo School. He later moved to New York, where he worked as a commercial photographer, before traveling and working around the world. He resettled in Taiwan when he was in his 70s. Ko was known for his landscape photography, which conveyed metaphors about humanity, Hsiao said. Ko was awarded the National Award for Arts in 2006 and is considered one of the nation’s most influential photographers, the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.
BANKING
BNI to issue student card
State-owned Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) is to issue special student debit cards to Indonesian students in Taiwan to help minimize administrative fees and promote discounts within businesses in the Indonesian community, it said last week. The cards are to provide student with a BNI bank account and debit services through the Mastercard network, said M. Zaky Faishal, a BNI representative in Taiwan. BNI plans to start issuing the cards on June 21, Faishal said. Indonesian Student Organization president Vendy Andreas said users of the debit card would save on administration fees when withdrawing money that their parents have remitted to them, and be eligible for discounts and offers when making purchases at Indonesian stores. Fajar Nuradi, director of the Indonesian Citizens Protection and Social Cultural Department at the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office in Taipei said that the debit cards would support his office’s efforts to enhance the database of Indonesian nationals in Taiwan.
DIPLOMACY
Saint Kitts PM re-elected
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday congratulated Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Timothy Harris, whose party secured a second term in the country’s general elections the previous day. “Congratulations @pmharriskn on your re-election victory, a testament to what you’ve accomplished over the past 5 years,” Tsai tweeted. “Our shared values give us a strong foundation for cooperation, & I look forward to working with you & the people of #StKittsAndNevis.” Saint Kitts and Nevis is one of Taiwan’s nine diplomatic allies in Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The nation invited Taiwan Ambassador to Saint Kitts and Nevis Tom Lee (李志強) to Harris’ inauguration, which highlights the friendship between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
PILLAGING PENGHU: A 7,539-tonne Chinese ship found mining sand in the Formosa Banks area was escorted by several CGA ships to a Kaohsiung harbor The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) yesterday announced that it had dispatched ships to intercept Chinese dredging vessels operating in the nation’s territorial waters near Penghu and detained 10 crew members, who were transported to Kaohsiung. A coast guard patrol discovered more than 20 dredging vessels in an area known as the Formosa Banks, 46 nautical miles (85km) southwest of Penghu County’s Cimei islet (七美) at about 5am on Wednesday. The agency responded by dispatching two patrol boats, the 3,000-tonne Kaohsiung and the 500-tonne Penghu, along with two frigates, to intercept the Chinese vessels, while an airborne observation unit was used to monitor
CAUTION: The CECC would first observe how the nation fares after easing domestic restrictions and wait for the pandemic to further subside before making its next move The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that relaxing domestic restrictions and border controls simultaneously might complicate efforts to reopen the nation, amid discussions about Taiwan’s exclusion by other countries in their first lists of tourists. The center hopes for there to be a period of observation following the easing of domestic restrictions, before it decides what to do next, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing in Taipei. Chen was responding to a question about the reasoning behind the central government’s decision not to allow foreign students into the
NEXT MOVES: If the recall measure passes, Han has 15 days to file a complaint about the process, but if he prevails, another recall vote cannot be initiated for the rest of his term Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) today faces a recall vote, nearly 18 months after he began his four-year term at the end of December 2018. Han, the mayor of the third-largest of the six special municipalities in terms of population, is the first special municipality head to face a recall election, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC) data. However, it is not the first time that Han has been under the threat of a recall. In 1994, environmental groups tried to initiate a recall of Han, along with then-KMT lawmakers Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), Chan Yu-jen (詹裕仁)
Taiwan respects other countries’ decisions not to include it in their first lists of tourists allowed entry when they reopen their borders, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The Yomiuri Shimbun on Sunday reported that the Japanese government was considering reopening the country to tourists from Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand first. Greece on Friday announced that from June 15, it would allow visitors from 29 countries, including Australia, China, the Czech Republic, Japan, Israel, New Zealand, South Korea and Germany. Japan has not yet finalized its visitor list, but the ministry has conveyed its hope that Tokyo would