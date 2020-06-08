Numerous Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers have said they favor Vice Premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) as the party’s candidate for the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election, after Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) was recalled in a vote on Saturday.
DPP legislators Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) and Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) said that based on his popularity in Kaohsiung and strong grassroots support, Chen, a Kaohsiung native with a solid administrative background, would be an ideal candidate to represent the party in the election.
Kuan and Hsu said that the party should name Chen as the party’s candidate without holding a primary to show party unity.
Han was ousted through a recall election in which 939,090 Kaohsiung residents voted for his removal, well exceeding the required 574,996, a legal threshold representing 25 percent of Kaohsiung’s eligible voters, with a turnout of 42.14 percent.
Under the Civil Servant Election and Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法), the Central Election Commission must hold a by-election by Sept. 12 at the latest.
Chen, who served as a three-term legislator from the southern city before 2004, was a two-term legislator-at-large before the mayoral election in November 2018, when he lost in a shocking defeat to Han, in a city the DPP had run for two decades.
After his mayoral defeat, Chen was appointed vice premier in January last year.
In response to Han’s recall, Chen said that politicians must retain the trust of the electorate or the voters would take back the power they give them.
He did not say whether he plans to represent the party in the by-election.
Chen said that the recall demonstrated the value of democracy, as voters made an important decision for themselves.
DPP Legislator Chao Tien-lin (趙天麟) said that he supports Chen’s candidacy, adding that as the head of the DPP’s Kaohsiung branch, he would mobilize everyone to campaign for the vice premier in the upcoming by-election.
DPP Legislator Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) said that the party should avoid provoking Han supporters after the recall vote, otherwise the KMT could boycott DPP-proposed legislation and undermine cross-party cooperation.
New Power Party (NPP) Chairman Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) said that his party would support a non-KMT candidate in the election, and if Chen represents the DPP he would likely win the NPP’s support.
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), who is also Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) chairman, yesterday said that his party does not have any plan to nominate a candidate for the by-election.
“It is the first time in Taiwan’s political history that a city mayor has been recalled, and facing such a peculiar event, people should calm down to think about its impact on Taiwanese society,” he said.
Ko said that he respects the decision to hold a recall, as it reflects Taiwan’s mature democratic process, he said.
The TPP might have a chance of winning if it runs a candidate for Kaohsiung city councilor, but it has little chance of winning in the city’s mayoral by-election, he said.
Sources from the KMT said they were pessimistic about the by-election after Han’s ouster, adding that the party has not yet decided on a candidate for the vote.
Additional reporting by Lee I-chia
PILLAGING PENGHU: A 7,539-tonne Chinese ship found mining sand in the Formosa Banks area was escorted by several CGA ships to a Kaohsiung harbor The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) yesterday announced that it had dispatched ships to intercept Chinese dredging vessels operating in the nation’s territorial waters near Penghu and detained 10 crew members, who were transported to Kaohsiung. A coast guard patrol discovered more than 20 dredging vessels in an area known as the Formosa Banks, 46 nautical miles (85km) southwest of Penghu County’s Cimei islet (七美) at about 5am on Wednesday. The agency responded by dispatching two patrol boats, the 3,000-tonne Kaohsiung and the 500-tonne Penghu, along with two frigates, to intercept the Chinese vessels, while an airborne observation unit was used to monitor
CAUTION: The CECC would first observe how the nation fares after easing domestic restrictions and wait for the pandemic to further subside before making its next move The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that relaxing domestic restrictions and border controls simultaneously might complicate efforts to reopen the nation, amid discussions about Taiwan’s exclusion by other countries in their first lists of tourists. The center hopes for there to be a period of observation following the easing of domestic restrictions, before it decides what to do next, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing in Taipei. Chen was responding to a question about the reasoning behind the central government’s decision not to allow foreign students into the
NEXT MOVES: If the recall measure passes, Han has 15 days to file a complaint about the process, but if he prevails, another recall vote cannot be initiated for the rest of his term Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) today faces a recall vote, nearly 18 months after he began his four-year term at the end of December 2018. Han, the mayor of the third-largest of the six special municipalities in terms of population, is the first special municipality head to face a recall election, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC) data. However, it is not the first time that Han has been under the threat of a recall. In 1994, environmental groups tried to initiate a recall of Han, along with then-KMT lawmakers Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), Chan Yu-jen (詹裕仁)
Taiwan respects other countries’ decisions not to include it in their first lists of tourists allowed entry when they reopen their borders, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The Yomiuri Shimbun on Sunday reported that the Japanese government was considering reopening the country to tourists from Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand first. Greece on Friday announced that from June 15, it would allow visitors from 29 countries, including Australia, China, the Czech Republic, Japan, Israel, New Zealand, South Korea and Germany. Japan has not yet finalized its visitor list, but the ministry has conveyed its hope that Tokyo would