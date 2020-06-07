Councilors report alleged wrongs at Han recall vote

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





New Power Party (NPP) Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Jie (黃捷) and other councilors yesterday reported complaints of suspected illegal activity as people in Kaohsiung headed to the polls to vote on recalling Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜).

Kaohsiung councilors and residents at the polls were on the alert for illegal activity, as media reports had said that some people claiming to “monitor” polling stations were warning people not to cast a recall ballot, which could be viewed as intimidation.

Huang said that when the polls opened at 8am, she began receiving reports of alleged election law offenses, such as people being filmed when entering the stations and other possible intimidation tactics.

Kaohsiung voters yesterday enter a polling station to vote on recalling Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu. Photo: Chen Wen-chan, Taipei Times

She added that she turned the complaints over to the police so that they could ensure that the voting proceeded smoothly.

“There were also election workers making misleading statements at some polling stations, falsely informing those with no voter notification that they could not vote,” Huang wrote on Facebook, adding that the instruction was incorrect — people could vote with just their national identification card.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Kaohsiung City Councilor Chiu Chun-hsien (邱俊憲) said that he received reports of alleged illegal activity at a polling station at Zhong Zhuang Elementary School in Daliao District (大寮), where a local figure known to be a fervent Han supporter was livestreaming the polling for a YouTube channel.

DPP City Councilor Kang Yu-cheng (康裕成) said that on arriving at her neighborhood school to vote, she found the borough warden at the entrance, apparently monitoring local residents coming to place their ballots, adding that the warden left soon after she discussed the matter with him.

Police said that they checked on a man at the polling station at St. Paul’s High School in Kushan District (鼓山) after complaints that he had allegedly set up his smartphone outside to record who was entering to vote.

Although the man told police that he was just taking photographs as a personal pastime, the officers said that they made him delete all of the video and images that he had taken at the school entrance that morning.