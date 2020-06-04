Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Taoyuan International Airport saw a drop from 752 flights in January to 166 in March. To take advantage of the lull in passengers, the airport pushed ahead a number of construction projects in March and April. The airport hopes to complete a significant number of items before the pandemic is over to further boost the quality of its facilities and services.
Projects that have commenced in advance include the renovation of check-in counter number 10/11 at Terminal 2’s departure hall as well as check in areas 6/7 and 20/21. Upgrades to the flooring and information desk at Terminal 2’s arrival hall are also underway, while improvements to the restrooms in both terminals’ baggage claim areas are being carried out several months ahead of schedule.
The observation decks at Terminal 2, which just opened to the public last year, were in need of better air circulation due to their immense popularity with visitors. Vestibules are currently being built in both decks.
Just as much is being done on the airside. The original plan was to close aprons A1, A2 and A3, but after weighing the situation, B5 and B6 have also been shut down to install upgrades to the jet bridges, waiting lounges and restrooms. Construction on taxiways NP, Q and EC began early as well.
New upgrade items involving areas that normally see heavy foot traffic are also in progress, including the ceilings and floors of public areas, air conditioning in both terminals as well as certain escalators and elevators.
Finally, the airport had originally planned to repair the north runway in increments while keeping it operational, but it has now closed the entire runway for more comprehensive and larger-scale repairs that include the connecting taxiways.
The Taoyuan International Airport Corporation hopes that it can greatly enhance its facilities and services during this time so it can offer an even better experience when traffic picks up again. (Advertorial)
Food delivery provider Foodpanda had 564 consumer disputes from January to last month and failed to attend many mediation sessions with local governments nationwide, the Executive Yuan’s Consumer Protection Committee said. In a news release earlier this month, the committee said that it investigated consumer complaints and mediations for Foodpanda and rival Uber Eats during the period, when the number of delivery orders jumped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Uber Eats had 80 consumer disputes, the committee said. Of Foodpanda’s consumer disputes, 368 resulted from delivery drivers canceling orders after customers could not be reached, 108 were related to the quality or quantity
‘HONEYMOON’ IS OVER: A political science professor said that the Tsai administration’s popularity peaked after it successfully contained COVID-19, but is waning President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) approval ratings fell significantly this month in the wake of the government’s handling of the distribution of relief funds and stimulus coupons to people and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, a poll released yesterday by the New Power Party (NPP) showed. The poll showed that 68 percent of respondents said they were satisfied with Tsai’s performance, down 8.9 percentage points from last month, while 21 percent said they disapproved of her performance. Her approval among respondents aged 20 to 29 fell 14.7 percentage points, the largest decrease when compared with other age
‘CHINESE CAPITAL’: Fanny Liu was found guilty of reducing the rent of a tenant in exchange for a vote for a KMT Taipei city councilor candidate The Taipei District Court on Wednesday sentenced Fanny Liu (劉樂妍), a former member of the now-disbanded female pop group Fantasy 4, to 10 years in prison for vote-buying. The court found Liu — who is now based in China and has made pro-Chinese Communist Party remarks — guilty of reducing the rent on a Taipei property she owned in exchange for the tenant voting for a Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) candidate in the November 2018 nine-in-one local elections. She can appeal the ruling. Liu in December 2018 reportedly lowered the rent by NT$1,000 after the tenant said they had voted for Taipei City
Passengers arriving at Taoyuan International Airport will find that most entrances to both terminals have been sealed off as part of its COVID-19 prevention efforts. Follow the signs and directions posted on the doors to find the nearest entry point. The airport has installed infrared cameras and thermometer guns at all open entrances, and all persons with a temperature of over 37.5 degrees Celsius are prohibited from entering the terminal. In addition, staff will take the temperature of those checking in to their flights in advance at Airport MRT stations A1 and A3. In accordance with the Centers of Disease