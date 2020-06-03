The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) yesterday said that it has approved a NT$16.5 billion (US$550,220) bailout package for the container shipping industry following two review meetings on Monday.
The announcement came after the ministry finished the distribution of bailout funds to the civil aviation industry in April, whose businesses were severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As an island nation, Taiwan depends heavily on the development of the container shipping and civil aviation industries for economic development. We are determined to take action to help the shipping industry cope with the impact brought by the pandemic,” Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said.
“Through the bailout package, we hope that container shipping carriers can quickly secure the funds they need to sustain their operations and weather the crisis,” Lin added.
Expecting that the container shipping industry’s plight would worsen, Lin had in March asked the Port and Maritime Bureau to offer container ship operators a one-year subsidy of NT$243 million to cover the interest incurred on their bank loans, using the Commercial Port Development Fund as collateral, the ministry said.
To secure more relief funds, Lin met with the management of Evergreen Marine Corp and Yang Ming Maritime Transport Corp, to understand the challenges facing the industry, the ministry said.
‘HONEYMOON’ IS OVER: A political science professor said that the Tsai administration’s popularity peaked after it successfully contained COVID-19, but is waning President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) approval ratings fell significantly this month in the wake of the government’s handling of the distribution of relief funds and stimulus coupons to people and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, a poll released yesterday by the New Power Party (NPP) showed. The poll showed that 68 percent of respondents said they were satisfied with Tsai’s performance, down 8.9 percentage points from last month, while 21 percent said they disapproved of her performance. Her approval among respondents aged 20 to 29 fell 14.7 percentage points, the largest decrease when compared with other age
Food delivery provider Foodpanda had 564 consumer disputes from January to last month and failed to attend many mediation sessions with local governments nationwide, the Executive Yuan’s Consumer Protection Committee said. In a news release earlier this month, the committee said that it investigated consumer complaints and mediations for Foodpanda and rival Uber Eats during the period, when the number of delivery orders jumped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Uber Eats had 80 consumer disputes, the committee said. Of Foodpanda’s consumer disputes, 368 resulted from delivery drivers canceling orders after customers could not be reached, 108 were related to the quality or quantity
Peggy Chen (陳佩琪), wife of Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), yesterday said that the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) claim that Taiwan had warned the WHO about possible human-to-human transmission of COVID-19 was “far-fetched.” The US on April 9 said that the WHO had put politics first and ignored Taiwan’s early warning in December last year, which the WHO denied the following day. The WHO said that it received an e-mail from Taiwanese authorities on Dec. 31 last year, but that “there was no mention in the message of human-to-human transmission.” Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC,
The Taipei City Government yesterday promised to improve its Taipei Card 3.0 application process after a city councilor said that it required applicants to provide irrelevant personal information. Taipei City Councilor Miao Po-ya (苗博雅) said that to activate the card — which can function as an EasyCard, Senior EasyCard, student card and library card, as well as provide discounts for restaurants, arts and entertainment in the city — people must provide personal information such as their passport number, occupation, education level, their spouse’s name, personal income, credit rating and health information. The city government said the system would help it digitalize and