First line of defense: Taoyuan Airport’s entrance closure and disease control plan

Passengers arriving at Taoyuan International Airport will find that most entrances to both terminals have been sealed off as part of its COVID-19 prevention efforts. Follow the signs and directions posted on the doors to find the nearest entry point.

The airport has installed infrared cameras and thermometer guns at all open entrances, and all persons with a temperature of over 37.5 degrees Celsius are prohibited from entering the terminal. In addition, staff will take the temperature of those checking in to their flights in advance at Airport MRT stations A1 and A3.

In accordance with the Centers of Disease Control and Ministry of Transportation’s COVID-19 policies, the Taoyuan International Airport Corporation has conducted multiple inspections and tests to make sure the facilities are properly equipped to fight the virus. The number of working entrances to both terminals has been reduced from 63 to 20 with detailed notices directing people where to go. All persons entering the terminals, including staff, are required to check their temperatures at the door.

To conserve disease prevention resources, the airport has decided to keep open just the most commonly used entrances and security checkpoints. Infrared cameras have also been installed at checkpoints for an extra layer of defense. Per Article 37 of the Communicable Disease Prevention Act, those who exceed 37.5 degrees Celsius not only are prohibited from boarding any flight, they cannot even enter the building.Passengers who need to change their travel plans due to any medical emergency must contact their ticket vendors.