President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday submitted a list of 11 nominees for high-ranking posts in the Examination Yuan to streamline the government branch responsible for national exams and management of civil service personnel starting its next term in September.
Before the list was sent to the Legislative Yuan for confirmation, Tsai met with the nominees at the Presidential Office.
Former minister of education Huang Jong-tsun (黃榮村) and Minister of Civil Service Chou Hung-hsien (周弘憲) have been nominated to be president and vice president of the government branch.
Photo: CNA
Former vice president Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), who headed the team to select the nominees out of 60 candidates, said that Tsai picked Huang for his government experience and Chou for his insight into the Examination Yuan after four years in his ministerial post.
Tsai said that she hoped the nine other nominees, who would serve as Examination Yuan ministers without portfolio, would assist Huang, Chou and the body’s two subordinate ministries to push for reforms while working in cooperation with the Executive Yuan, Chen said.
Two of the nominees, Yang Ya-hwei (楊雅惠) and Chen Tsi-yang (陳慈陽), are Examination Yuan members who joined in 2014 and 2017 respectively.
Other nominees include former university presidents or vice presidents, such as former Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology vice president Wu Hsin-hsing (吳新興) and former National Taipei University of Technology president Yao Leeh-ter (姚立德), the Presidential Office said.
The office said it expects the Legislature to review and approve the nominees by the end of next month, before the new Examination Yuan term begins on Sept. 1.
The term would be the first under amendments to the Organic Act of the Examination Yuan (考試院組織法) passed in early January, which shortens the terms of members from six to four years and cuts the number of members from between 17 and 19 to between seven and nine.
