The Vietnamese government is today to dispatch a charter flight to pick up Vietnamese stranded in Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed yesterday.
“According to the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, the repatriation flight will take place on May 29, with priority given to pregnant women, elderly people, seriously ill patients and young children,” ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a regular news briefing in Taipei.
She did not disclose further details, saying only that Taiwan respects the arrangements and prerogatives of the Southeast Asian country.
However, Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) on Saturday last week told reporters that the repatriation would be carried out by a Vietnam Airlines airplane.
It is to be the first time that Vietnam has sent a flight to repatriate citizens who wish to return home after it implemented strict border control measures in late March, including restrictions on the entry of its own nationals, Chen said.
Phan Chi Trung, head of the Overseas Community Affairs Department at the Vietnam Economic and Cultural in Taipei, said that about 340 Vietnamese would board the flight.
The Vietnamese government would continue to repatriate more of its citizens who wish to return home via charter flights, depending on its testing and quarantine capacity, Phan said.
The office said that it was unable to determine how many Vietnamese are stranded in Taiwan.
However, local media have reported that there are about 3,000, including businesspeople, migrant workers whose contracts have expired, people visiting relatives and illegal workers.
