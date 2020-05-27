About 35 percent of people do not see corporal punishment as a form of child abuse, a Taiwan Fund for Children and Families survey released yesterday showed.
About 89 percent of respondents said they agreed that “saying negative things to children, such as: ‘You are stupid’ or ‘I should not have had you’” is a form of abuse, while 11 percent disagreed.
While the vast majority — 97.8 percent — of respondents agreed that children younger than six must not be left alone at home, 2.2 percent considered it acceptable, the survey found.
Photo: CNA
Article 51 of the Protection of Children and Youth Welfare and Rights Act (兒童及少年福利與權益保障法) says that “parents, guardians, or other people looking after children and youth shall not leave children aged below six or children and youth that need special care alone or allow them to be looked after by incompetent people.”
The act stipulates a fine of NT$3,000 to NT$15,000 or four to 50 hours of “parenting education guidance” for contravening the provision.
The survey was conducted online from Feb. 3 to 17, collecting 1,663 valid responses from people aged 19 and older, and has a confidence level of 95 percent.
Prolonged verbal criticism of children could hurt their self-image and self-confidence, and has effects that last a lifetime, fund CEO Betty Ho (何素秋) told a news conference in Taipei to announce the results of the survey.
Parents should interact and communicate more with their children, she said.
Hitting or scolding children could teach them to use violence to handle their relationships, or to use the same methods on their own children later in life, she added.
Former Democratic Progressive Party legislator Lee Li-feng (李麗芬) called for a clearer legal definition of child abuse, saying that it could help parents become better caregivers.
She urged people to pay attention to the children in their lives or in their communities.
Most often, it is the parents who are the abusers, Lee said.
Chinese over-the-top (OTT) service provider iQiyi cannot register as a provider in Taiwan after the Mainland Affairs Council declared it to be an illegal service, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday. Both iQiyi and WeTV were deemed to be illegal Chinese OTT operators in an interdepartmental meeting on Friday last week, officials said, adding that this prohibits them from marketing their services in Taiwan or seeking subscribers. The government plans to block a local server that iQiyi has been using to transmit content to domestic audiences, which would disrupt its content transmission. OTT Entertainment Ltd, which is enlisted by iQiyi to
The Taipei Grand Mosque yesterday said its earlier decision to cancel Eid al-Fitr celebrations on Sunday to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan would stand, even though there have been no new domestic cases of COVID-19 in more than a month. It will be the first time in 60 years that the event has not be held at the mosque. The Ministry of Labor had asked all mosques to suspend Eid al-Fitr celebrations and prayers this year, due to COVID-19 concerns, and encouraged Muslims to pray at home. This year Ramadan began on April 23 and is to
KAOHSIUNG VOTE: A city official allegedly wrote a message calling on supporters of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu not to participate in the vote next month Prosecutors on Wednesday initiated an investigation of Kaohsiung Civil Affairs Bureau Director-General Tsao Huan-jung (曹桓榮) for allegedly telling supporters of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) to interfere with a recall vote against Han, while pan-green politicians denounced the mayor and his team for devising ways to obstruct voting. After receiving complaints from residents, the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office launched its probe of Tsao for alleged breaches of the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法). Complainants provided evidence that Tsao on Saturday last week wrote on messaging app Line that Han supporters should not vote in the June 6 recall vote, saying:
BILINGUAL ASSISTANCE: The center launched a chat bot that features Chinese and English interfaces to provide foreigners with instant information about the pandemic The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that it would discuss with other nations the possibility of allowing businesspeople to visit on a case-by-case basis. Asked about loosening border restrictions, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said at the daily CECC news briefing that while the center is cautious about opening the nation’s borders, it would aim to diminish obstacles for important trade interactions without risking transmission of the novel coronavirus. Several foreign representatives in Taiwan have expressed an interest in the matter and the center would conduct related negotiations with the help of the