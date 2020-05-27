The National Applied Research Laboratories (NARL) and four Tzu Chi foundations yesterday signed memorandums of understanding to work together to promote disaster prevention and medical research.
The Buddhist conglomerate founded by Master Cheng Yen (證嚴法師) consists of four arms: a charity foundation; a medical foundation; an educational foundation that manages several schools in Taiwan and abroad; and a cultural and communications foundation that manages Da Ai TV and print media.
At a ceremony in Taipei, NARL, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the foundations signed the agreements to jointly promote disease prevention techniques, the development of medical technology and mass communication on related sciences.
NARL said that it would provide earthquake-resistant techniques, earthquake warning systems and post-earthquake loss assessment procedures for reconstruction work by the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation, which often helps earthquake victims at home and abroad reconstruct buildings.
It would also relay imagery from Formosat-5 and other nations’ satellites to help with Tzu Chi’s disaster relief work and related exhibitions, it said.
It also aims to work with hospitals affiliated with the Buddhist Tzu Chi Medical Foundation to promote medical diagnostic imaging and artificial intelligence-assisted treatment, as well as to develop new medical technology, it added.
The Buddhist Tzu Chi Medical Foundation’s Web site showed that it operates seven hospitals in Hualien City (its first and main medical center), Taipei and Taichung, as well as in Hualien, Taitung, Chiayi and Yunlin counties, in addition to an outpatient clinic in Suzhou, China.
By cooperating with the educational and cultural foundations, NARL said that it hopes to conduct artificial intelligence and life sciences research with Tzu Chi University and Tzu Chi University of Science and Technology, and broadcast more quality programming on popular science respectively.
Bilateral cooperation would help shape a safer nation and advance domestic medical standards, said NARL chairman Chen Liang-gee (陳良基), who stepped down as minister of science and technology on Wednesday last week as part of a Cabinet reshuffle.
NARL’s capacity for high-end research would assist Tzu Chi’s humanitarian and relief work in Taiwan and abroad, Tzu Chi said, adding that the two sides would work together to promote sustainable development by seeking solutions to social and environmental problems.
