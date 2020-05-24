The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) on Friday announced that local governments administered by KMT members would introduce measures to jointly promote local tourist attractions affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The party had called on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government to issue cash handouts to people affected by the virus instead of coupons as part of its pandemic relief and recovery plan. However, the government rejected the idea.
Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) on Wednesday said that the government would issue stimulus coupons to the public in July to boost the economy, adding that the government would announce further details and a timetable next month.
Rather than waiting for the economic recovery policy, which the central government said it would launch next month and in July, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said on Facebook that local governments administered by the KMT would take the initiative by introducing measures to stimulate local tourism.
The KMT controls 15 of the nation’s 22 cities and counties, while the DPP holds six.
The governments of New Taipei City and Kinmen County have already launched a joint tourism campaign, Chiang wrote.
New Taipei City has a long coastline totaling 145km, while Kinmen County, known for its kaoliang liquor products, is calling on people to experience offshore travel at a time when overseas trips are not allowed due to the pandemic, he wrote.
The county also welcomes family trips and visits to Dadan Island (大膽島), he wrote, adding that local governments have taken disease prevention measures.
The joint campaign has received positive responses from other municipality heads, KMT spokesman Chen Wei-chieh (陳偉杰) said.
The KMT would next promote other tourism campaigns by connecting Taichung and Kaohsiung, as well as Hsinchu, Nantou, Chiayi and Yilan counties, which are governed by the party, he said.
As the nation’s disease situation is easing, the KMT hopes to stimulate local tourism and the economy through the joint campaigns, especially when many schools are planning graduation trips, he said.
Additional reporting by CNA
‘CROCODILE TEARS’: The Taiwan Statebuilding Party said the Kaohsiung mayor was only apologizing after a poll revealed that 45% of the city’s residents favored a recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) at a city council session yesterday apologized for taking three months off last year to campaign for January’s presidential election. Han said that he was now prioritizing municipal affairs and was focused primarily on preventing the spread of COVID-19. He was “doing two days’ work each day” to make up for time lost, he said. Han on May 5 attended a city council session for the first time in 201 days, giving a report on pandemic response measures. At yesterday’s session, Han said the Kaohsiung City Government would be injecting NT$50 million (US$1.67 million) into the
‘WORKLOAD’: The nation’s medical system is efficient, but operating at peak performance at all times creates problems when extra challenges arise, the minister said The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that the nation’s medical system must be bolstered to shoulder disease prevention duties ranging from border controls to aiding local communities, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said. Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, made the remarks in an interview with the Liberty Times (sister newspaper of the Taipei Times) on Friday. Disease prevention efforts should not have to erode the provision of medical resources to the public, Chen said. A majority of Taiwan’s medical industry is in private hands and benign competition keeps the industry at peak efficiency, he said. “However, being overly efficient
Taipei City Councilor Wu Pei-yi (吳沛憶) on Saturday urged the Taipei Department of Cultural Affairs to designate the Japanese colonial-era Showa Building (昭和樓) a cultural heritage site to protect it from being demolished. Wu made the remarks after the department on Tuesday last week visited the building to evaluate it for preservation, a standard procedure before a public building that is more than 50 years old is razed. The Showa Building, on Zhongxiao E Road Sec 2, was a rare kind of office building when it was constructed in 1942, Wu said. The three-story building was built with reinforced concrete and has European-style
A proposal by the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) to permanently ban sitting in Taipei Railway Station’s main hall has received a mixed reaction online, with some social media users vowing to launch a sit-in at the station. Gatherings at the hall have been prohibited since Feb. 29 in accordance with the Central Epidemic Command Center’s policy of reducing crowd sizes in public places. A Facebook user organizing the sit-in said that the hall is a public space and there is no legitimate reason to ban sitting on the floor. He said he suspected that the proposal was made due to business considerations and