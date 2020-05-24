Virus Outbreak: KMT local governments plan tourism campaigns

By Shih Hsiao-kuang / Staff reporter





The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) on Friday announced that local governments administered by KMT members would introduce measures to jointly promote local tourist attractions affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The party had called on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government to issue cash handouts to people affected by the virus instead of coupons as part of its pandemic relief and recovery plan. However, the government rejected the idea.

Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) on Wednesday said that the government would issue stimulus coupons to the public in July to boost the economy, adding that the government would announce further details and a timetable next month.

Rather than waiting for the economic recovery policy, which the central government said it would launch next month and in July, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said on Facebook that local governments administered by the KMT would take the initiative by introducing measures to stimulate local tourism.

The KMT controls 15 of the nation’s 22 cities and counties, while the DPP holds six.

The governments of New Taipei City and Kinmen County have already launched a joint tourism campaign, Chiang wrote.

New Taipei City has a long coastline totaling 145km, while Kinmen County, known for its kaoliang liquor products, is calling on people to experience offshore travel at a time when overseas trips are not allowed due to the pandemic, he wrote.

The county also welcomes family trips and visits to Dadan Island (大膽島), he wrote, adding that local governments have taken disease prevention measures.

The joint campaign has received positive responses from other municipality heads, KMT spokesman Chen Wei-chieh (陳偉杰) said.

The KMT would next promote other tourism campaigns by connecting Taichung and Kaohsiung, as well as Hsinchu, Nantou, Chiayi and Yilan counties, which are governed by the party, he said.

As the nation’s disease situation is easing, the KMT hopes to stimulate local tourism and the economy through the joint campaigns, especially when many schools are planning graduation trips, he said.

Additional reporting by CNA