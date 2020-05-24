High school seeks new principal after candidates shunned

By Huang Chung-shan and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A Taichung school is calling for applications for the post of school principal after all the candidates for the position were rejected by its teachers.

The Taichung Education Bureau announced the call for submissions after a majority of members at Taichung Municipal Taichung First Senior High School’s teachers’ association were found to be “unsupportive” of the two candidates.

The Taichung Municipal High School Principals Selection Committee on Friday said that the candidates — Taichung Municipal Home Economics and Commercial High School Principal Lin Yi-huei (林怡慧), and Taichung Municipal Wufeng Agricultural and Industrial High School Principal Chiang Yao-tsung (江耀宗) — were rejected in a vote held on Friday last week among association members to gauge their opinion of them.

The committee would open a second round of principal selection, which would begin on June 25, it said.

Applications would be accepted from across the nation in the second round, as opposed to only from within the city in the first round, it added.

The Act Governing the Appointment of Educators (教育人員任用條例) states that candidates who apply for the position of high-school principal must have served as high-school teacher for at least five years in addition to three years of administrative experience at schools of all levels; or must have served as teacher at schools of all levels for at least seven years, three of which as a senior-high school teacher, with at least two years of administrative experience at a high school.

The bureau said that the guidelines for the second-round application would be published soon, with two registration categories available: incumbent school principals and educators.

School principal Chen Mu-chu (陳木柱) is to retire on Aug. 1 after serving the maximum of two terms, or eight years, the bureau said.