A Taichung school is calling for applications for the post of school principal after all the candidates for the position were rejected by its teachers.
The Taichung Education Bureau announced the call for submissions after a majority of members at Taichung Municipal Taichung First Senior High School’s teachers’ association were found to be “unsupportive” of the two candidates.
The Taichung Municipal High School Principals Selection Committee on Friday said that the candidates — Taichung Municipal Home Economics and Commercial High School Principal Lin Yi-huei (林怡慧), and Taichung Municipal Wufeng Agricultural and Industrial High School Principal Chiang Yao-tsung (江耀宗) — were rejected in a vote held on Friday last week among association members to gauge their opinion of them.
The committee would open a second round of principal selection, which would begin on June 25, it said.
Applications would be accepted from across the nation in the second round, as opposed to only from within the city in the first round, it added.
The Act Governing the Appointment of Educators (教育人員任用條例) states that candidates who apply for the position of high-school principal must have served as high-school teacher for at least five years in addition to three years of administrative experience at schools of all levels; or must have served as teacher at schools of all levels for at least seven years, three of which as a senior-high school teacher, with at least two years of administrative experience at a high school.
The bureau said that the guidelines for the second-round application would be published soon, with two registration categories available: incumbent school principals and educators.
School principal Chen Mu-chu (陳木柱) is to retire on Aug. 1 after serving the maximum of two terms, or eight years, the bureau said.
‘CROCODILE TEARS’: The Taiwan Statebuilding Party said the Kaohsiung mayor was only apologizing after a poll revealed that 45% of the city’s residents favored a recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) at a city council session yesterday apologized for taking three months off last year to campaign for January’s presidential election. Han said that he was now prioritizing municipal affairs and was focused primarily on preventing the spread of COVID-19. He was “doing two days’ work each day” to make up for time lost, he said. Han on May 5 attended a city council session for the first time in 201 days, giving a report on pandemic response measures. At yesterday’s session, Han said the Kaohsiung City Government would be injecting NT$50 million (US$1.67 million) into the
‘WORKLOAD’: The nation’s medical system is efficient, but operating at peak performance at all times creates problems when extra challenges arise, the minister said The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that the nation’s medical system must be bolstered to shoulder disease prevention duties ranging from border controls to aiding local communities, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said. Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, made the remarks in an interview with the Liberty Times (sister newspaper of the Taipei Times) on Friday. Disease prevention efforts should not have to erode the provision of medical resources to the public, Chen said. A majority of Taiwan’s medical industry is in private hands and benign competition keeps the industry at peak efficiency, he said. “However, being overly efficient
Taipei City Councilor Wu Pei-yi (吳沛憶) on Saturday urged the Taipei Department of Cultural Affairs to designate the Japanese colonial-era Showa Building (昭和樓) a cultural heritage site to protect it from being demolished. Wu made the remarks after the department on Tuesday last week visited the building to evaluate it for preservation, a standard procedure before a public building that is more than 50 years old is razed. The Showa Building, on Zhongxiao E Road Sec 2, was a rare kind of office building when it was constructed in 1942, Wu said. The three-story building was built with reinforced concrete and has European-style
A proposal by the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) to permanently ban sitting in Taipei Railway Station’s main hall has received a mixed reaction online, with some social media users vowing to launch a sit-in at the station. Gatherings at the hall have been prohibited since Feb. 29 in accordance with the Central Epidemic Command Center’s policy of reducing crowd sizes in public places. A Facebook user organizing the sit-in said that the hall is a public space and there is no legitimate reason to ban sitting on the floor. He said he suspected that the proposal was made due to business considerations and