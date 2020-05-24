Public warned on wild mushrooms

By Tung Chen-kuo and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A hospital on Friday warned people against eating mushrooms picked from the wild, saying most people cannot discern edible mushrooms from poisonous ones.

The warning by Nantou County’s Puli Christian Hospital came after it on Friday treated a family of five for poisoning caused by mushrooms.

The 47-year-old father was quoted by the hospital as saying that he brought home several stalks of white mushrooms picked from the grounds of National Chung Hsing University’s Experimental Forest.

Fragile dapperling mushrooms grow among grass in National Chung Hsing University’s experimental forest in Nantou County’s Puli Township on Friday. Photo: Tung Chen-kuo, Taipei Times

The man, as well as his wife, mother and two children, drank soup made from the mushrooms, causing them to experience stomach pain, nausea, vomiting and palsy, the hospital said.

The family believed they were poisoned by the mushrooms and took leftover soup with them to the hospital’s emergency room, it said.

Medical staff treated the family with antitoxins and although it alleviated their symptoms, doctors hospitalized them for observation.

Specimens were sent to the Nantou Public Health Bureau, which launched an investigation.

Bureau officials visited the experimental forest and found that white mushrooms growing in the area were fragile dapperlings, a species of gilled mushrooms with unknown toxicity.

However, the bureau said that it was not known whether the man had picked fragile dapperlings or another kind of mushroom.

Local resident Pan Chiao (潘樵) said that aside from the experimental forest, there have been clusters of fragile dapperlings growing on lawns around National Chi Nan University.

People who like the mushrooms’ appearance can take pictures from a distance, but they should not eat them, he said.