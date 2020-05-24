A section of the Central Cross-Island Highway yesterday morning reopened to traffic after workers cleared a rockslide caused by torrential rains on Friday night.
Debris from the rockslide, which occurred at about 1am in Taichung’s Lileng (裡冷) and cut off traffic in both directions, was removed by maintenance workers, allowing traffic to resume at 9:25am, the Directorate General of Highways said in a news release.
Separately, a 3-tonne boulder fell on the coastal Huhai Road near Keelung’s Waimushan (外木山) at about 5:40am, blocking traffic before being cleared at 8:20am, city officials said.
Photo courtesy of Majia Mayor Liang Ming-hui
The Taiwan Railways Administration at 8:40am halted service on the Shenao Line due to a tree that fell on the tracks between Haikeguan Station (海科館) and Badouzi Station (八斗子), the agency said.
Service has since been restored in both directions, the agency’s app showed.
No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.
Traffic disruptions followed a plum rain front that affected most of Taiwan on Friday, dumping up to 350mm of rain in southern Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau said.
The waning weather system yesterday moved south toward the Bashi Channel, the bureau added.
Still, Tainan and Kaohsiung as well as Pingtung and Taitung counties saw heavy rain, and mountainous areas of Pingtung received extremely heavy rain, it said.
The bureau defines heavy rain as accumulated rainfall exceeding 80mm in a 24-hour period, extremely heavy rain as accumulated rainfall of exceeding 200mm; and torrential rain as accumulated rainfall of 350mm or more.
Mostly cloudy skies and slightly higher temperatures are forecast nationwide for today and tomorrow, although the risk of localized showers and thunderstorms would remain in the south, the bureau said.
From tomorrow afternoon, the weather system is expected to move north again, bringing showers and thunderstorms, as well as the risk of severe weather in much of the nation on Tuesday and Wednesday, the bureau said.
More than 3,000 people in the mountainous areas of Kaohsiung yesterday remained under evacuation orders amid fears of mudslides.
As of 6am, 3,485 Kaohsiung residents had been evacuated, including 1,056 from Namasiya District (那瑪夏), 842 from Liouguei District (六龜) and 758 from Taoyuan District (桃源), the Kaohsiung Civil Affairs Bureau said.
The city, which has set up a disaster response unit to deal with the rain damage, said it would wait until landslide warnings are lifted before assessing whether it is safe for the evacuees to return to their homes.
The Pingtung County Government has estimated that agricultural losses from the rain would exceed NT$8 million (US$266,587), after extensive damage was reported to the county’s rice, bitter melon and luffa crops.
Four townships and 10 villages in the county remained under red alert for landslides, which are issued by the Soil and Water Conservation Bureau when measured rainfall exceeds an area’s warning threshold for debris flows.
‘CROCODILE TEARS’: The Taiwan Statebuilding Party said the Kaohsiung mayor was only apologizing after a poll revealed that 45% of the city’s residents favored a recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) at a city council session yesterday apologized for taking three months off last year to campaign for January’s presidential election. Han said that he was now prioritizing municipal affairs and was focused primarily on preventing the spread of COVID-19. He was “doing two days’ work each day” to make up for time lost, he said. Han on May 5 attended a city council session for the first time in 201 days, giving a report on pandemic response measures. At yesterday’s session, Han said the Kaohsiung City Government would be injecting NT$50 million (US$1.67 million) into the
‘WORKLOAD’: The nation’s medical system is efficient, but operating at peak performance at all times creates problems when extra challenges arise, the minister said The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that the nation’s medical system must be bolstered to shoulder disease prevention duties ranging from border controls to aiding local communities, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said. Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, made the remarks in an interview with the Liberty Times (sister newspaper of the Taipei Times) on Friday. Disease prevention efforts should not have to erode the provision of medical resources to the public, Chen said. A majority of Taiwan’s medical industry is in private hands and benign competition keeps the industry at peak efficiency, he said. “However, being overly efficient
Taipei City Councilor Wu Pei-yi (吳沛憶) on Saturday urged the Taipei Department of Cultural Affairs to designate the Japanese colonial-era Showa Building (昭和樓) a cultural heritage site to protect it from being demolished. Wu made the remarks after the department on Tuesday last week visited the building to evaluate it for preservation, a standard procedure before a public building that is more than 50 years old is razed. The Showa Building, on Zhongxiao E Road Sec 2, was a rare kind of office building when it was constructed in 1942, Wu said. The three-story building was built with reinforced concrete and has European-style
A proposal by the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) to permanently ban sitting in Taipei Railway Station’s main hall has received a mixed reaction online, with some social media users vowing to launch a sit-in at the station. Gatherings at the hall have been prohibited since Feb. 29 in accordance with the Central Epidemic Command Center’s policy of reducing crowd sizes in public places. A Facebook user organizing the sit-in said that the hall is a public space and there is no legitimate reason to ban sitting on the floor. He said he suspected that the proposal was made due to business considerations and