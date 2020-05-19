The Supreme Court yesterday upheld a 28-year prison sentence against a woman convicted of killing her ex-husband and daughter in 2018, in the second appeal against the verdict.
In its final ruling, the Supreme Court said that the 42-year-old woman, surnamed Wang (王), had a history of mental health problems; she was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2011 and 2015.
She was being treated for schizophrenia until October 2018 when she stopped seeing her doctor and discontinued her medication, the court said.
However, the court maintained the sentence against Wang.
The lower courts found Wang guilty of double homicide and gave her a commuted combined sentence of 28 years in prison, on grounds of diminished responsibility.
According to court records, Wang on Dec. 6, 2018, stabbed her ex-husband multiple times with a fruit knife while he was sleeping, after a series of heated arguments over the upbringing of their 15-year-old daughter.
Wang later went to her daughter’s room, where she was also asleep, and stabbed her multiple times.
The man, surnamed Wu (吳), and the girl died from their injuries in a hospital.
The couple, a Taiwanese man and an Indonesian woman, first married in Changhua County in 2002, but had divorced three times and remarried twice before the incident.
Wang was naturalized as a Republic of China citizen in 2006.
At the time of the incident, they were still living in the same home.
