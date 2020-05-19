The John Tung Foundation yesterday called for stronger government regulation of electronic cigarettes and other new types of tobacco products, saying it has received complaints from parents about shops near schools.
The foundation, which is marking its 36th anniversary today, told a news conference in Taipei that it received a report from a mother of a senior-high school student in northern Taiwan about a shop selling smoking accessories that recently opened across the school.
The school has 2,300 students and teachers, the foundation said.
Other parents have also complained about a newly opened shop selling electronic cigarettes near two elementary schools in northern Taiwan, it said.
To avoid inspections, some sellers allegedly use the sale of smoking accessories as a guise when, according to the parents, various tobacco products can still be purchased inside the stores, the foundation said.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare has over the past three years repeatedly emphasized that electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products are illegal, foundation chief executive officer Yao Ssu-yuan (姚思遠) said.
However, sellers have continued to open stores, he said, adding that the foundation fears sellers are confident that electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products would be allowed.
Even a student at the senior high school has asked why the shop was able to open directly across their school, said Lin Ching-li (林清麗), head of the foundation’s Tobacco Control Division.
The shop near the elementary schools only opens when school is open, and not on weekends, she said.
This is just the “tip of the iceberg” and similar situations exist outside northern Taiwan, she said.
Even though some products claim to be less harmful, they are still harmful, said Lai Chih-kuan (賴志冠), a physician Taipei Veterans General Hospital’s family medicine department.
With their “cool” high-tech appearance, these products are very attractive to adolescents, Lai said.
Although authorities continue to say electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products are illegal, they can easily be found online, said Yu Kai-hsiung (游開雄), former chairman of the Consumers’ Foundation and a lawyer.
He urged local governments to set up ordinances banning shops within 400m from elementary and high schools from selling electronic cigarettes and other new types of tobacco products.
Award-winning actor Anthony Wong (黃秋生), one of the few Hong Kong celebrities to publicly support the territory’s pro-democracy movement, yesterday indicated that he is preparing to become a Republic of China citizen. Wong early yesterday on Facebook said that he is in Taiwan undergoing compulsory 14-day quarantine required of all overseas arrivals as part of the government’s policy to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In a comment under the post, one Facebook user suggested that Wong become a naturalized citizen, to which Wong said that he was “making preparations,” without elaborating. The remark drew many positive responses from users of
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport is ranked No. 18 among the world’s top airports, down from No. 13 last year and its worst ranking in the past three years, the latest survey by UK-based consultancy Skytrax announced on Monday showed. However, Taiwan was ranked No. 2 in terms of best airport immigration, up from No. 4 last year, No. 10 in best airport security, down from No. 8, and down two spots to No. 9 for best airport staff. The Taoyuan airport was also ranked No. 8 for facilities available for people with reduced mobility, up one spot, but its baggage
‘POSITIVE IMPACT’: Agon Hare, who has 1.7 million followers on Facebook, was moved by Taiwan’s battle against COVID-19 and decided to make a video about it Following popular video blogger Nuseir Yassin’s video on how Taiwan has performed outstandingly against the COVID-19 pandemic, a member of Yassin’s Nas Daily team has posted a video urging other nations to learn from Taiwan in fighting the novel coronavirus, garnering more than 18 million views as of yesterday. Agon Hare, Yassin’s cameraman, on Wednesday last week posted the video, titled The First Country to Win Against COVID-19, on the Project Nightfall Facebook page, which has 1.7 million followers. Yassin, who has more than 15.6 million followers on the Nas Daily Facebook page, on May 2 posted a video titled Why
A coalition of environmental advocates yesterday petitioned the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association to urge Japan not to proceed with a plan to discharge radioactive water into the ocean. Following the 2011 Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster, the Japanese government said that Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) is planning to get rid of nearly 1.2 million tonnes of radioactive water by discharging it into the Pacific Ocean, the National Nuclear Abolition Action Platform coalition of environmental groups said. With the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry saying it would collect opinions by tomorrow before it makes a decision, the platform delivered a