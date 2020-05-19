Taipei City Councilor Wu Pei-yi (吳沛憶) on Saturday urged the Taipei Department of Cultural Affairs to designate the Japanese colonial-era Showa Building (昭和樓) a cultural heritage site to protect it from being demolished.
Wu made the remarks after the department on Tuesday last week visited the building to evaluate it for preservation, a standard procedure before a public building that is more than 50 years old is razed.
The Showa Building, on Zhongxiao E Road Sec 2, was a rare kind of office building when it was constructed in 1942, Wu said.
Photo courtesy of Wu Pei-yi
The three-story building was built with reinforced concrete and has European-style windows, ceilings and staircases. It has a pedestrian arcade on the first floor with with 12 stone-like pillars, and intricate diamond patterns are featured on its wooden gate.
Department Deputy Commissioner Tien Wei (田瑋) said that it conducted the evaluation after the National Audit Office, which has owned the building since the end of World War II, sent a letter notifying the department of its plans to raze the building.
The office in 2015 first expressed interest in tearing it down, and the department then determined not to grant the structure cultural heritage status as it had been renovated and altered, Tien said.
Wu said that records from the 2015 inspection show that department based its judgement solely on the building’s appearance, without considering its historical value.
Wu said that she and others have submitted documentation to justify preserving the building, which had been used by three companies during its lifetime — a business that produced religious offerings, a textiles firm and a bookstore — showing its unique historical significance.
Hopefully, with more in-depth knowledge of the site, the department can make a better-informed decision, she said.
“The government should be a watchdog for cultural assets, not a killer of them,” she added.
Tien said that the department conducted site visits according to standard procedures, and although the evaluation is still ongoing, it welcomes more documentation before making a final decision.
Award-winning actor Anthony Wong (黃秋生), one of the few Hong Kong celebrities to publicly support the territory’s pro-democracy movement, yesterday indicated that he is preparing to become a Republic of China citizen. Wong early yesterday on Facebook said that he is in Taiwan undergoing compulsory 14-day quarantine required of all overseas arrivals as part of the government’s policy to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In a comment under the post, one Facebook user suggested that Wong become a naturalized citizen, to which Wong said that he was “making preparations,” without elaborating. The remark drew many positive responses from users of
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport is ranked No. 18 among the world’s top airports, down from No. 13 last year and its worst ranking in the past three years, the latest survey by UK-based consultancy Skytrax announced on Monday showed. However, Taiwan was ranked No. 2 in terms of best airport immigration, up from No. 4 last year, No. 10 in best airport security, down from No. 8, and down two spots to No. 9 for best airport staff. The Taoyuan airport was also ranked No. 8 for facilities available for people with reduced mobility, up one spot, but its baggage
‘POSITIVE IMPACT’: Agon Hare, who has 1.7 million followers on Facebook, was moved by Taiwan’s battle against COVID-19 and decided to make a video about it Following popular video blogger Nuseir Yassin’s video on how Taiwan has performed outstandingly against the COVID-19 pandemic, a member of Yassin’s Nas Daily team has posted a video urging other nations to learn from Taiwan in fighting the novel coronavirus, garnering more than 18 million views as of yesterday. Agon Hare, Yassin’s cameraman, on Wednesday last week posted the video, titled The First Country to Win Against COVID-19, on the Project Nightfall Facebook page, which has 1.7 million followers. Yassin, who has more than 15.6 million followers on the Nas Daily Facebook page, on May 2 posted a video titled Why
A coalition of environmental advocates yesterday petitioned the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association to urge Japan not to proceed with a plan to discharge radioactive water into the ocean. Following the 2011 Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster, the Japanese government said that Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) is planning to get rid of nearly 1.2 million tonnes of radioactive water by discharging it into the Pacific Ocean, the National Nuclear Abolition Action Platform coalition of environmental groups said. With the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry saying it would collect opinions by tomorrow before it makes a decision, the platform delivered a