The performance of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration over the past four years has been acceptable, but many issues remain, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said yesterday during a Pop Radio interview.
Commenting on pro-Taiwan independence groups urging Tsai to omit reference to the “Republic of China” (ROC) during her inaugural address on Wednesday next week, Chiang said that everyone is free to their own political opinion, but changing the name of the nation requires following democratic procedures.
He does not endorse those views, but Tsai’s address would likely use both ROC and Taiwan to refer to the nation, he said.
“If she did [comply with the demands of those groups], she should not be the president, as she was elected the president of the ROC,” Chiang said.
As for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Tsai Shih-ying’s (蔡適應) proposal to remove references to “the unification of the nation” from the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例), Chiang said that the ruling party must observe the principles of democratic rule and be responsible in taking action on the issue.
The DPP has nothing to show for its efforts on such issues such as changing the name of the nation on passports or the name of China Airlines aside from making false accusations against the KMT, he said.
The KMT thinks Tsai Shih-ying should clarify his reasoning for such a change and then the KMT would announce its position on the issue, he said.
Although Tsai Ing-wen’s re-election appeared to show that the public supported her performance during her first-term, her vote tally was not so high when considering issues such as youth wages, labor and judicial reform, he said.
“The KMT will remind people of the problems Tsai’s administration has not solved,” he said.
Although international support for Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA) is at an all-time high, the US has not made an official appeal to the WHO, showing that it places its relationship with China above Taiwan, he said.
Taiwan’s apparent exclusion from next week’s WHA meeting — and its inability to stage a protest given that the meeting is held remotely this year — is a far cry from former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) terms in office, during which Taiwan took part in the WHA’s annual meetings as an observer from 2009 to 2016, Chiang said.
National Tsing Hua University and a private foundation yesterday signed a contract in Taipei to found the Taipei School of Economics and Political Science (TSE). Signed by TSE foundation chairman Huang Huang-hsiung (黃煌雄) and university president Hocheng Hong (賀陳弘), the school represents the first collaboration in the nation between a private foundation and a public institution to set up an educational institution. The TSE is to be established inside the Hsinchu-based university, becoming the 11th college on campus, Huang said, adding that it plans to admit 10 graduate students in September next year, before gradually raising the number to 30 doctoral and
The whale shark has been added to the nation’s list of protected species, the Ocean Affairs Council said on Tuesday, adding that offenders face fines and imprisonment. The whale shark, along with the giant oceanic manta ray and the reef manta ray, were on Tuesday last week added to the list, making the disturbance, abuse, slaughter or capture of any of the three species punishable by up to five years in prison, and a fine of NT$300,000 to NT$1.5 million (US$10,033 to US$50,164), the council said. Whale sharks have been sighted in waters near Hualien for a few years now, and
CENTRAL GOVERNMENT: ’Ordering the businesses to suspend operations was easy, but no one wants to take the responsibility for reopening them,’ the mayor said The Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) instruction that local governments can decide whether hostess clubs and dance halls can reopen is a typical example of the central government’s unwillingness to take responsibility, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday. Ko made the remark in response to media queries on the sidelines of a blessing ceremony held at Taipei’s Sung Shan Tsu Huei Temple (松山慈惠堂) yesterday morning. The CECC on April 9 ordered all hostess clubs and dance halls to suspend operations after a case of locally transmitted COVID-19 involving a hostess in northern Taiwan was confirmed the day before. Minister of Health and
PETITION DRIVE: A proposal to allow the use of medical cannabis has collected more than 5,000 signatures on the Public Policy Network Participation Platform Regardless of whether the government permits medical cannabis, the drug’s status as a category 2 drug would not be changed, the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) said on Saturday after a petition calling for medicinal cannabis to be allowed gained more signatures. A proposal on the National Development Council’s Public Policy Network Participation Platform has collected more than 5,000 signatures, exceeding the threshold needed for the proposal to be considered by the government. The public must understand that the only difference between narcotics and drugs is whether they are used in a legal manner, the ministry said. Using morphine, a category 1 narcotic, as