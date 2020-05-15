The National Communications Commission on Wednesday issued a warning to China Television (CTV), saying its main channel did not meet the required number of hours for prime-time broadcasts of locally produced programs in the second half of last year, and ordered it to meet the requirements this year or face punishments.
To encourage a diversity of content and protect Taiwanese culture, the commission on Dec. 27, 2016, approved two regulations — Regulations on Terrestrial Television Business Broadcasting Domestically Produced Programs (無線電視事業播送本國自製節目管理辦法) and Regulations on Satellite Broadcasting Program Supplier Broadcasting Domestically Produced Programs (衛星頻道節目供應事業播送本國節目管理辦法), and implemented them on Jan. 8, 2017.
Based on the first regulation, TV networks have to report every six months to the commission how they meet the requirements on broadcasts of programs produced in Taiwan or by Taiwanese production teams during prime time, NCC specialist Chen Shu-ming (陳書銘) said.
The regulations require that domestically produced TV series should constitute half of the prime-time broadcasts, Chen said.
However, an examination of CTV’s program schedule from July to December last year showed that while it had broadcast a total of 262 hours of TV series, it had devoted only nine hours to locally produced shows, Chen said.
“Considering the practical needs of the broadcast industry, where professionals need time and budget to produce a TV series, we changed in November last year the annual inspection time from every six months to every year, which is to be implemented this year,” he said.
In response, CTV said that it thought the commission started implementing its new inspection requirements in July last year, which was why it aired non-locally produced programs during prime-time hours from July to December last year and planned to air more locally produced programs from January to June this year.
“The network must fulfill the new requirement in its programming this year, or it would face heavier punishments from the commission,” Chen said.
National Tsing Hua University and a private foundation yesterday signed a contract in Taipei to found the Taipei School of Economics and Political Science (TSE). Signed by TSE foundation chairman Huang Huang-hsiung (黃煌雄) and university president Hocheng Hong (賀陳弘), the school represents the first collaboration in the nation between a private foundation and a public institution to set up an educational institution. The TSE is to be established inside the Hsinchu-based university, becoming the 11th college on campus, Huang said, adding that it plans to admit 10 graduate students in September next year, before gradually raising the number to 30 doctoral and
The whale shark has been added to the nation’s list of protected species, the Ocean Affairs Council said on Tuesday, adding that offenders face fines and imprisonment. The whale shark, along with the giant oceanic manta ray and the reef manta ray, were on Tuesday last week added to the list, making the disturbance, abuse, slaughter or capture of any of the three species punishable by up to five years in prison, and a fine of NT$300,000 to NT$1.5 million (US$10,033 to US$50,164), the council said. Whale sharks have been sighted in waters near Hualien for a few years now, and
CENTRAL GOVERNMENT: ’Ordering the businesses to suspend operations was easy, but no one wants to take the responsibility for reopening them,’ the mayor said The Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) instruction that local governments can decide whether hostess clubs and dance halls can reopen is a typical example of the central government’s unwillingness to take responsibility, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday. Ko made the remark in response to media queries on the sidelines of a blessing ceremony held at Taipei’s Sung Shan Tsu Huei Temple (松山慈惠堂) yesterday morning. The CECC on April 9 ordered all hostess clubs and dance halls to suspend operations after a case of locally transmitted COVID-19 involving a hostess in northern Taiwan was confirmed the day before. Minister of Health and
PETITION DRIVE: A proposal to allow the use of medical cannabis has collected more than 5,000 signatures on the Public Policy Network Participation Platform Regardless of whether the government permits medical cannabis, the drug’s status as a category 2 drug would not be changed, the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) said on Saturday after a petition calling for medicinal cannabis to be allowed gained more signatures. A proposal on the National Development Council’s Public Policy Network Participation Platform has collected more than 5,000 signatures, exceeding the threshold needed for the proposal to be considered by the government. The public must understand that the only difference between narcotics and drugs is whether they are used in a legal manner, the ministry said. Using morphine, a category 1 narcotic, as