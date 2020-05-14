Virus Outbreak: Vlogger touts Taiwan’s coronavirus performance

‘POSITIVE IMPACT’: Agon Hare, who has 1.7 million followers on Facebook, was moved by Taiwan’s battle against COVID-19 and decided to make a video about it

By Chien Hui-ju / Staff reporter





Following popular video blogger Nuseir Yassin’s video on how Taiwan has performed outstandingly against the COVID-19 pandemic, a member of Yassin’s Nas Daily team has posted a video urging other nations to learn from Taiwan in fighting the novel coronavirus, garnering more than 18 million views as of yesterday.

Agon Hare, Yassin’s cameraman, on Wednesday last week posted the video, titled The First Country to Win Against COVID-19, on the Project Nightfall Facebook page, which has 1.7 million followers.

Yassin, who has more than 15.6 million followers on the Nas Daily Facebook page, on May 2 posted a video titled Why This Country is a Coronavirus Hero, touting Taiwan’s success in preventing a local outbreak without having to implement lockdowns and saying that the nation has been helping other nations, despite not being recognized by many countries and the WHO for political reasons.

The title card of the video The First Country to Win Against COVID-19 is pictured in a screen grab from the Project Nightfall Facebook page. Photo: Screen grab from Facebook

K.J. Chang (張少濂), who helped launch an online fundraising campaign to take out a full-page advertisement in the New York Times detailing Taiwan’s position amid controversy surrounding WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ accusations of racism against the nation, said that Nuseir Yassin’s girlfriend, Alyne Tamir, also posted a video to help rally support for Taiwan.

Her video, titled How Women Fight Coronavirus, was posted on her Dear Alyne Facebook page on Wednesday last week and had garnered more than 877,000 views as of yesterday.

Chang said that Hare is a musician and a YouTuber who began traveling with Yassin about a year ago, when he began to regularly collaborate with Nas Daily.

Hare later launched the Project Nightfall page to “have a positive impact on the world and change a life everyday before the night falls,” Chang said.

He said Hare was moved by Taiwan’s story in battling COVID-19, so he volunteered to voice his support for Taiwan by making a video.

In the video, Hare said other nations should learn from Taiwan how to implement disease prevention measures, as the nation has not seen a locally transmitted case in many days, despite being near China, the epicenter of the disease, and has been able to donate 17 million masks to countries in need.

Chang said 45.82 percent of the money remaining from the New York Times fundraiser was used to promote to the world the message that “Taiwan can help.”

The campaign team also worked with a Thai online influencer, nicknamed “golfwashere” who has more than 1.2 million followers on Facebook, to introduce Taiwan’s disease prevention performance against COVID-19, and his video had garnered 152,000 views as of yesterday, he said.