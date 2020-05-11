A total of 152 schools — many of them private schools — still have rules on the length, style and color of students’ hair, or other regulations that “violate students’ rights,” the Humanistic Education Foundation said yesterday.
The foundation last month began an investigation into school rules nationwide, following up on reports from senior-high school students, and discovered 152 schools have rules that violate students’ rights, it said.
These schools have regulations regarding students’ hair, use corporal punishment, conduct illegal searches of dorms or students’ property, enforce compulsory extracurricular study, prohibit romantic relationships between students or have other regulations not permitted by the education system, it said.
Photo: CNA
Two of the most pervasive rules were the prohibition on student romances and prohibitions on hair styles and colors, it said.
Five schools carry out corporal punishment, which was banned in the education system in December 2006, it said.
About 90 percent of the schools have a mandatory eighth class per day for supplementary study, it said.
“There are even schools that require students to clean the school president’s home,” it said.
At some private schools, it found 11 regulations that violated students’ rights, were harmful to student development and in many cases also illegal, it said.
The Ministry of Education should increase inspections on schools and put an end to superfluous and illegal rules to protect students’ rights, it said.
The ministry should publish a list of school rules that are illegal, and implement an official channel for students to file complaints, Taiwan Youth Association for Democracy managing director Eddy Lin (林彥廷) said.
Such rules appear to be aimed at helping manage students’ study habits, but they actually impose excessive and harmful limits on students, Taoyuan Department of Social Welfare representative Huang Hsin-ju (黃欣如) said.
Students at private schools in particular said their feedback is ignored, she said.
Article 8 of the Educational Fundamental Act (教育基本法) stipulates that the nation must protect students’ rights to study, to physical autonomy, and to develop their personality, Kaohsiung Student Union founder Yeh Po-ting (葉柏廷) said.
Students should also be protected from corporal punishment and bullying, he said.
As students often lack the ability to speak up for themselves, education authorities must act on students’ behalf in the spirit of the law, he said.
A spate of cyberattacks originating from China could be preparations for an attempt to paralyze Taiwan’s key computer systems and public infrastructure to disrupt the inauguration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and vice president-elect William Lai (賴清德) on May 20, Ministry of National Defense officials and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said yesterday. Wang told a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee in Taipei that he has learned China was behind a spate of malware attacks this week that aimed to disable the computer system at Taiwan’s two major oil suppliers — state-owned
PREDICTION MODEL: The number of daily infections might fall below 2,500 by the end of next month, NTU College of Public Health vice dean Tony Chen said The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic will likely slow down by late next month, but disease prevention measures should be eased gradually, National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health vice dean Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. In the college’s 13th weekly report on COVID-19, college dean Chan Chang-chuan (詹長權) said that in the past four months, many countries have implemented measures including lockdowns, stay-at-home orders and social distancing, adding that infection and mortality rates in some countries have gone down. As the global pandemic continues, with more than 3.5 million confirmed infections, people have understood that social distancing works, but it
ECOLOGICAL DAMAGE: The Society for Wildlife and Nature said Chinese ships have dredged over 100,000 tonnes of sand daily from the Formosa Banks area Accusing China of illegally extracting sand in the vicinity of the Formosa Banks and endangering the ecology, the Society for Wildlife and Nature yesterday called for government action to protect maritime resources that belong to Taiwan. The society called for an cross-agency collaboration involving the ministries of justice, economic affairs and interior, and the Mainland Affairs Council to amend laws and give the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) a legal basis for protecting the shoal. The shoal, which is near the median line of the Taiwan Strait, is a traditional fishing area for Penghu County fishers. Chinese ships have dredged more than 100,000
The Taiwan Alliance to Promote Civil Partnership Rights has launched a petition in support of same-sex marriage between Taiwanese and foreign nationals from countries where same-sex marriage is not legal. Nearly 10,000 people have signed the online petition since it was launched on April 1, the alliance said. To garner more support, the alliance will be collecting signatures in person in Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu and Kaohsiung, and Miaoli, Chiayi and Hualien counties on Saturday, working with other LGBT rights groups such as the Taiwan Transnational Marriage Equality Alliance. The alliance said it hopes people will sign the petition to support LGBT people whose