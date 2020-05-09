Most top-selling phones clear cybersecurity tests

Nine of the 10 top-selling mobile phones in the nation have passed product inspections on embedded software cybersecurity, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday.

The inspections, which targeted the 10 best-selling mobile phones in the first quarter of last year, constituted three stages: an initial test, a retest and a third test, the commission said, adding that retests were only required of phones that failed a previous test.

The model that passed the initial test in October last year was Apple’s iPhone XR, it said.

Models that passed in the second stage, which took place after a two-month improvement period, were HTC’s U12, Samsung’s Galaxy A7 2018, Nokia’s 8.1, Sony’s Xperia L2, Asus’ Zenfone Max M1, Sugar’s P1 and Huawei’s Y9 2019, it said.

Oppo’s AX5 passed in the third stage, which was conducted last month, it said.

The inspections covered 10 items, including whether sensitive data was encrypted or stored in the system’s protection domain; whether the level of data encryption in embedded software with a payment function was high enough; whether encrypted algorithms were used when transmitting data to servers responsible for payment function; and whether unnecessary authorization was given in the default setting.

The commission said it hopes to raise awareness about cybersecurity among consumers, which in return would prompt developers to devote more efforts to enhancing cybersecurity of embedded software.

The model that failed the inspection would not be disclosed to prevent hackers from taking advantage of the existing loopholes and invading user’s personal data and privacy, the commission said, adding that it has demanded that the developer fix the loopholes.

While models that passed the inspections meet the requirements today, it does not mean hackers would not find new ways to circumvent the protection mechanisms, it said, adding that mobile phone companies must be ready to address future risks.

The commission also urged people to exercise caution when installing apps and maintain good habits when it comes to data protection, as the embedded system only makes up part of cybersecurity.