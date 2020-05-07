Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators Lai Pin-yu (賴品妤) and Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) on Friday last week proposed a bill to abolish the National Father’s Mausoleum Management Committee under the Presidential Office.
The committee was established according to Article 717 of the Republic of China (ROC) Office of the President Organization Act (中華民國總統府組織法) and should be formed of 21 to 27 members tasked with guarding and managing the cemetery.
The legislators said they are proposing abolishing the committee, as it is no longer possible for the government to manage the Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙) Mausoleum in Nanjing, China.
The mausoleum was established in 1929 following Sun’s passing, with the attending act for its management being passed in 1946.
Lai also proposed amending the act to remove any wording that the committee was created under the Presidential Office.
The reason for the additional amendment is that the committee, although included in the ROC Office of the President Organization Act in 1948, was never given funding, nor has it had any personnel ever assigned to it, Lai said.
Both proposals have passed their first readings and are being reviewed by legislative committees.
It is not the first attempt to abolish the committee, as DPP legislators have made similar proposals from 2016 to 2018, but these were met with opposition from the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).
KMT spokeswoman Chiang Yi-chen (江怡臻) said the latest proposal amounted to “biting the hand that feeds” and “pushing a political ideology.”
Taiwan’s responsible and transparent handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has made the nation a leader in the Indo-Pacific region’s fight against the virus, unlike China’s disinformation campaign, US Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Robert Destro told the opening of a virtual workshop cohosted by Taiwan, the US and Japan on Wednesday. The workshop — held under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF), which was first initiated by Taiwan and the US in 2015 — addressed how fake news about the coronavirus is spread online and what efforts can be taken to strengthen the ability
Newly available Taiwan Garrison Command wiretapping files have revealed new information about the case of Chen Wen-chen (陳文成), a Carnegie Mellon University assistant professor who was killed in July 1981 during a visit to Taiwan, the Transitional Justice Commission said on Wednesday. Wiretapping conducted as part of the command’s Project Rainbow monitored individuals affiliated, or believed to be affiliated, with the dangwai (黨外, “outside the party”) movement, referring to people critical of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) administration during the White Terror era. Many of the files available for the first time proved that the command had been monitoring Chen’s family, interfering
BOOSTING CAPACITY: All mail and packages pending delivery to the US are to be sent before Wednesday next week, the Civil Aeronautics Administration said Starting today, China Airlines (CAL) is to add flights to Los Angeles and San Francisco to help transport masks sent by people through postal services to relatives in the US, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said yesterday. Although the ban on mask exports is not to be lifted until June 30, the government has since April 9 allowed individuals with permission from the Ministry of Economic Affairs to send no more than 30 masks to relatives residing in other countries. However, some people have said that packages given to Chunghwa Post more than a week ago remain stuck in Taiwan. Overseas mail
A Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) training mission in March involving the aircraft carrier Liaoning sailing through waters between Japan and Taiwan, and into the South China Sea, was a maneuver aimed at “hitting three birds with one stone,” a local defense analyst said. Wang Tsun-yen (王尊彥), an assistant research fellow at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research’s division of non-traditional security and military division, made the comment in a piece in the debut issue of the Defense Security Biweekly published on Friday last week. The Liaoning’s long-range training mission, which began on April 10, took it through the