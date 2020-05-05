Smiley-face signs in Taoyuan to help deter speeding

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





New speed-detecting signs installed in front of two elementary schools in Taoyuan would show a smiley face when motorists observe the speed limit of 30kph for school zones, and a crying face if they do not.

When the signs — which can also be used to monitor speed conditions in neighborhoods or dangerous sections of road — begin functioning next month, they would remind motorists and motorcyclists to observe the speed limit whenever they drive near a school, the city’s Department of Transportation said.

The department said that it has installed signs in front of Dongmen Elementary School and Gaorong Elementary School.

HELPFUL REMINDER

The radar attached to the sign detects the speed of vehicles within 100m.

An LED panel then displays the speed, as well as a smiley face in green or a crying face in red.

Drivers would see their speeds and a smiley or crying face when their vehicle is 30m from the pole, the department said.

As statistics show that about 30 percent of drivers fail to follow the speed limit for school zones, the department said that it hopes the signs would remind people to slow down.

The speeds registered on the signs would not initially be used by the police to fine motorists, the department said.

However, it said that it would not exclude the signs being connected to the city’s police department and being used as a way to crack down on speeding drivers.

If the signs reduce the number of speeding drivers in school zones, the department said that it would consider using them in other zones.