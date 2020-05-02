Army suspends three officers amid suicide probe

‘NO WAY OUT’: The mother of the dead lieutenant alleged that he was overworked and had been bullied since he began serving in his military unit in 2017

Staff writer, with CNA





The army on Wednesday said it has suspended three officers as it investigates the death of a lieutenant, surnamed Huang (黃), who committed suicide at a military camp in Taoyuan earlier this month.

The suspension followed President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) comment on the matter earlier in the day, when she said she had read a letter written by the late lieutenant’s mother and promised a thorough investigation into the case.

In the letter, the mother said she suspected that her son had been a victim of bullying, which had led to his suicide.

The three suspended officers are: a colonel surnamed Chen (陳), deputy commander of the 269th Mechanized Infantry Brigade; a lieutenant colonel surnamed Chao (趙), head of the brigade’s logistics division; and a company commander and major, surnamed Lu (呂), the army said, without giving their first names.

The Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office on Wednesday said its forensic team had already ruled Huang’s death as suicide by hanging, but it was investigating his family’s claims that he had been a victim of bullying within his military unit.

Prosecutors are questioning Huang’s peers and superiors, and checking his phone records to find out why he committed suicide.

Huang, 30, was found dead on April 16 at the Taoyuan military facility where he was based. No suicide note was found.

Huang’s mother later wrote an open letter to Tsai, asking the government to investigate her son’s death, which she said was the third suicide at the Taoyuan base in the past six months.

She said Huang’s superiors had been bullying him since he began serving in the unit in 2017.

Huang had also complained of heavy work and little help, which might have driven him to suicide, his mother said.